WP Engine is one of the best WordPress hosts in the business, delivering blistering speeds and 100% uptime – and we got a code that’ll score you 3 months hosting for FREE

When it comes to WordPress hosting, WP Engine is a name you will hear mentioned over and over again when talking about the #1 options for speed, security, and uptime. Save for Kinsta, nothing else comes close…

Well, the lovely guys over at WP Engine got in touch with us after reading our WP Engine vs Kinsta post and sent us an exclusive offer for KYM readers – 3x months free hosting!

You can get the offer right now, simply by clicking here – an exclusive KYM/WP Engine landing page will open, so just follow the instructions from there.

How The WP Engine Discount Code Works

Click This Link + Follow The Steps

Use The Exclusive Code

Fill In Your Details & Pick A Plan

BOOM! You Got 3x Months Free Hosting

How Good is WP Engine?

I’m not going to go into massive detail here, as we have a full comparison of WP Engine against Kinsta – two of the #1 WordPress hosts on the planet right now. Both WordPress hosts run on The Google Cloud and come with things like free SSL and CDN support, but WP Engine has a few additional tricks up its sleeve.

The most notable of which is free access to over 190 Premium WordPress themes. Normally, these WordPress themes would retail from anywhere from $60 to $300, but with a WP Engine account you’ll get access to the for nothing – it’s all part of the WP Engine service.

And things are getting better too on the theme’s front. Earlier this year, WP Engine acquired FlyWheel, a smaller WordPress-focussed host company. The acquisition gives WP Engine yet more of a lead of its nearest rivals like Kinsta.

WP Engine – More Than Just Hosting…

WP Engine wants to be the #1 platform for ALL WordPress sites. From hosting to themes – WP Engine wants to do it all. And with the rapid growth the company has experienced during the past few years, it looks like it is on track to become the space’s #1 de facto player.

“On behalf of the WP Engine team, we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with one of the most respected brands in WordPress. I personally welcome each employee and customer into the WP Engine family and I’m excited about the opportunities we will create in the years to come,” said Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine. “This powerful combination furthers our vision to be the most relied upon platform for WordPress. Our continued investment in WordPress, our shared values and culture, our enterprise-class technology and support, our community of agency partners and most of all our people will be a powerful driver to bring our customers’ breakthrough digital experiences to life.”

Bottomline? WP Engine is not only one of the best WordPress hosts on the planet, but it now as more tools and themes than any of its competitors combined, so if you’re looking to invest in some seriously fast hosting and want to maybe update your site’s theme, WP Engine is starting to look like the best option around.