TL;DR – A lower cost Apple Watch SE 3 is coming alongside the iPhone 17 later this year

Apple’s most affordable smartwatch is getting a long-awaited update — and this year’s Apple Watch SE 3 might bring more changes than usual.

After nearly three years without a refresh, Apple is expected to introduce the third-generation Apple Watch SE later in 2024.

While the SE line has always been about affordability, Apple may be doubling down on that this time around, possibly introducing its first-ever plastic Apple Watch to lower the entry price even further.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch SE 3, including potential design changes, specs, new features, and the expected release window.

A Cheaper Apple Watch SE? Apple Might Ditch Aluminium for Plastic

Apple first introduced the SE lineup in 2020 with a $279 starting price. The second-gen model landed in 2022 with a slightly lower price tag — $249 — made possible in part by swapping the ceramic back panel for a nylon composite.

I’ve also found Apple Watch overpriced. I’ve owned a few over the years but I always buy them refurbished. I currently run the Series 8 model (I got it for less than $300).

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring an even more drastic change this year: ditching the aluminum shell in favor of a “rigid plastic” casing. This would mark the first time Apple has used plastic on a smartwatch body, and it’s a move that could significantly reduce production costs.

“One idea that the company has tested is swapping out the aluminum shell in favor of rigid plastic,” Gurman reports.

If the new design makes it to production, we could see the starting price drop to $229 — or even $199.

That would make it Apple’s most affordable smartwatch to date, opening the door for more users, especially first-time buyers or those upgrading from older models.

That said, the plastic casing reportedly still faces internal hurdles at Apple, so the plan could be scrapped ahead of launch. If that happens, don’t expect a lower price point.