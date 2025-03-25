TL;DR – A lower cost Apple Watch SE 3 is coming alongside the iPhone 17 later this year
It’s been three years since Apple released the Apple Watch SE 2, and we’re long overdue an update. Here’s the skinny on what to expect…
- New Apple Watch SE model expected in September
- Apple may switch to plastic casing for lower cost
- S11 chip likely for better speed and efficiency
- Health features could be expanded, but nothing confirmed
- Price could drop to $229 or even $199
Apple’s most affordable smartwatch is getting a long-awaited update — and this year’s Apple Watch SE 3 might bring more changes than usual.
After nearly three years without a refresh, Apple is expected to introduce the third-generation Apple Watch SE later in 2024.
While the SE line has always been about affordability, Apple may be doubling down on that this time around, possibly introducing its first-ever plastic Apple Watch to lower the entry price even further.
Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch SE 3, including potential design changes, specs, new features, and the expected release window.
A Cheaper Apple Watch SE? Apple Might Ditch Aluminium for Plastic
Apple first introduced the SE lineup in 2020 with a $279 starting price. The second-gen model landed in 2022 with a slightly lower price tag — $249 — made possible in part by swapping the ceramic back panel for a nylon composite.
I’ve also found Apple Watch overpriced. I’ve owned a few over the years but I always buy them refurbished. I currently run the Series 8 model (I got it for less than $300).
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring an even more drastic change this year: ditching the aluminum shell in favor of a “rigid plastic” casing. This would mark the first time Apple has used plastic on a smartwatch body, and it’s a move that could significantly reduce production costs.
“One idea that the company has tested is swapping out the aluminum shell in favor of rigid plastic,” Gurman reports.
If the new design makes it to production, we could see the starting price drop to $229 — or even $199.
That would make it Apple’s most affordable smartwatch to date, opening the door for more users, especially first-time buyers or those upgrading from older models.
That said, the plastic casing reportedly still faces internal hurdles at Apple, so the plan could be scrapped ahead of launch. If that happens, don’t expect a lower price point.
Expect a New Chip: Likely the S11
The current Apple Watch SE uses the same S8 chip found in the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8. Apple typically brings newer chips to its refreshed models, so the SE 3 will likely feature this year’s S11 chip — the same one expected to power the Apple Watch Series 11.
The move to the S11 would mean faster performance and better battery efficiency across the board — welcome improvements, especially for users planning to keep the watch for several years.
Could We See New Health Features?
Apple hasn’t confirmed any health upgrades for the Watch SE 3 yet, but it’s a key area where the SE still lags behind its pricier siblings.
The current SE lacks features like:
- Blood Oxygen Sensor (currently unavailable in the U.S. due to patent issues)
- ECG app for heart rhythm tracking
- Sleep apnea detection (recently introduced in higher-end models)
Adding even one of these features could make the SE 3 a more compelling buy for users focused on health tracking — especially given how many people use Apple Watch for fitness and wellbeing.
Still, given the SE’s budget positioning, Apple may hold back on adding premium sensors to preserve a meaningful gap between the SE and the Series 11.
When Will Apple Watch SE 3 Launch?
Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch SE 3 at its usual September event, alongside:
- iPhone 17 lineup
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
Should You Wait for Apple Watch SE 3?
If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly Apple Watch, it’s worth holding out a few more months. The SE 3 could bring:
- A lower price point (possibly under $200)
- A new plastic design
- Performance boosts with a newer chip
- Potentially new health features
It’s also worth noting that Apple Watch SE remains our top pick for most iPhone users looking for an affordable smartwatch, thanks to its solid performance, excellent integration with iOS, and years of software support.
FAQs For The Road…
Will Apple Watch SE 3 be cheaper than the current model?
It might. If Apple goes ahead with the rumored plastic casing, the starting price could fall to $229 or $199 — down from the current $249.
Will the new SE get the same health features as Series models?
Not all of them. It may gain one or two new sensors, but Apple will likely keep the SE model simpler to justify the price difference.
Will the SE 3 get the same chip as the Series 11?
Yes, the SE 3 is expected to use the new S11 chip for better performance and battery life.
Is the SE 3 a good pick for first-time Apple Watch buyers?
Definitely. It’s shaping up to be Apple’s most affordable and efficient smartwatch yet.
