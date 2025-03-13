Android 16 Beta 3 Drops Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

TL;DR – Google’s next major Android update is starting to take shape, and the latest beta milestone is just around the corner. 2.0 Flash Brings HOST of Performance Boosts
Android 16 Beta 3 lands tomorrow, signaling a big step toward platform stability and a final release later this year.
- Android 16 Beta 3 launches March 14, with platform stability expected by June.
- Final release likely to happen in late summer — probably August or September.
- Beta 3 continues to build on privacy, performance, and UX improvements.
- Supported on Pixel 6 and newer, including Fold and Tablet.
- Developers and testers can get early access via the Android Beta Program.
If you’re thinking about testing it or just want to know what’s changing, now’s the time to pay attention.
Android 16 Beta 3 Arrives March 14 — Final Release Coming Into Focus
Google is pushing ahead with Android 16 development, and Beta 3 is set to go live on March 14.
This release marks the halfway point in the beta cycle, with platform stability just around the corner and a stable build expected later this year — likely around August or September, in line with previous Android release timelines.
If you’re a developer or an early adopter already enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update should arrive automatically on supported Pixel devices starting tomorrow.
Supported Devices for Android 16 Beta 3:
- Pixel 6 / 6 Pro / 6a
- Pixel 7 / 7 Pro / 7a
- Pixel 8 / 8 Pro / 8a (expected soon)
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
What’s New In Android 16 Beta 3?
Google hasn’t detailed every feature coming in Beta 3 just yet, but as this version builds on earlier betas, you can expect continued refinement of features introduced in Beta 1 and 2.
So far, Android 16 has focused heavily on performance improvements, better accessibility tools, and enhanced app compatibility.
Some notable highlights from earlier betas include:
- Granular App Permissions for location and background activity
- Better Battery Stats and Management Tools
- Privacy Sandbox Updates aimed at limiting app tracking
- Tweaks to lockscreen and notifications behavior
With Beta 3 landing now, we’re moving closer to the Platform Stability milestone, which Google has scheduled for June. That’s when developers can fully test and optimize their apps without fear of major API changes.
When Will Android 16 Launch?
If history is anything to go by, Android 16 should hit stable release status in August or September, most likely alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.
Google typically releases its new Android version just before or during its fall hardware event.
So if you’re planning to upgrade your phone later this year, chances are you’ll get Android 16 out of the box if you pick up a new Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, or OnePlus flagship.
👉 Looking to upgrade soon? Check out our guide to the Best Flagship Phones Right Now — we’ve rounded up the top choices for performance, software support, and value.
Should You Join the Beta?
If you’re on a Pixel device and want to test Android 16 early, the Android Beta Program is free and easy to join.
Just be aware that beta software isn’t always smooth sailing — bugs, performance hiccups, and app compatibility issues are still common at this stage.
But if you’re a developer or an Android enthusiast, it’s a great way to explore upcoming features before everyone else.
👉 Pro Tip: If you’re on an older phone and thinking about upgrading just to try the beta, consider grabbing a refurbished Pixel instead.
You’ll save money and still get full software support. Here’s our guide to the Best Refurbished Phones You Can Buy Right Now.
FAQs
When will Android 16 be officially released?
Most likely in August or September 2025, based on Google’s typical release cycle.
Is Android 16 Beta 3 stable enough for daily use?
It’s better than early betas, but it’s still a work in progress. Expect occasional bugs or app issues.
Can I install Android 16 Beta 3 on my phone?
Only if you have a supported Pixel device and enroll in the Android Beta Program.
Is Android 16 worth the hype?
So far, it’s shaping up as a solid refinement release with smarter navigation, tighter privacy, and under-the-hood improvements — nothing flashy, but important stuff.
Get exclusive tips, early access guides, and the latest Android and iPhone news — straight to your inbox.
Sign up: 📩 Subscribe to The I/O Newsletter