Android 16 Beta 3 Drops Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

TL;DR – Google’s next major Android update is starting to take shape, and the latest beta milestone is just around the corner. 2.0 Flash Brings HOST of Performance Boosts Android 16 Beta 3 launches March 14 , with platform stability expected by June.

, with platform stability expected by June. Final release likely to happen in late summer — probably August or September.

— probably August or September. Beta 3 continues to build on privacy, performance, and UX improvements.

Supported on Pixel 6 and newer , including Fold and Tablet.

, including Fold and Tablet. Developers and testers can get early access via the Android Beta Program. Latest Android 16 News

What’s New In Android 16 Beta 3? Google hasn’t detailed every feature coming in Beta 3 just yet, but as this version builds on earlier betas, you can expect continued refinement of features introduced in Beta 1 and 2. So far, Android 16 has focused heavily on performance improvements, better accessibility tools, and enhanced app compatibility. Some notable highlights from earlier betas include: Improved Predictive Back Gestures for more intuitive navigation

for more intuitive navigation Granular App Permissions for location and background activity

for location and background activity Tweaks to lockscreen and notifications behavior With Beta 3 landing now, we’re moving closer to the Platform Stability milestone, which Google has scheduled for June. That’s when developers can fully test and optimize their apps without fear of major API changes.

When Will Android 16 Launch? If history is anything to go by, Android 16 should hit stable release status in August or September, most likely alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Google typically releases its new Android version just before or during its fall hardware event. So if you’re planning to upgrade your phone later this year, chances are you’ll get Android 16 out of the box if you pick up a new Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, or OnePlus flagship. 👉 Looking to upgrade soon? Check out our guide to the Best Flagship Phones Right Now — we’ve rounded up the top choices for performance, software support, and value.

Should You Join the Beta? If you’re on a Pixel device and want to test Android 16 early, the Android Beta Program is free and easy to join. Just be aware that beta software isn’t always smooth sailing — bugs, performance hiccups, and app compatibility issues are still common at this stage. But if you’re a developer or an Android enthusiast, it’s a great way to explore upcoming features before everyone else. 👉 Pro Tip: If you’re on an older phone and thinking about upgrading just to try the beta, consider grabbing a refurbished Pixel instead. You’ll save money and still get full software support. Here’s our guide to the Best Refurbished Phones You Can Buy Right Now.