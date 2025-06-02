Instagram For iPad is FINALLY Happening, And It Only Took 10+ Years…

Key Takeaways Meta is finally testing a native Instagram app for iPad, according to Bloomberg.

A release is expected sometime in 2025; possibly later this year.

Years of delays may have been caused by a mix of technical constraints and Meta-Apple tension.

With TikTok gaining ground and the iPad’s popularity soaring, Meta likely sees this as a necessary move.

An official iPad version of Instagram could unlock a better user experience and new ways to engage with content.

It looks like the wait might finally be over. And if you’re an Instagram creator, your life is about to get a lot easier (providing you have an iPad, of course).

After more than a decade of ignoring the iPad, Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch a proper Instagram app for Apple’s tablet.

Pin

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Instagram for iPad is now in active testing inside Meta, with a release targeted sometime in 2025—possibly later this year if all goes smoothly.

Instagram on iPad: What Took So Long? If you’ve ever opened Instagram on your iPad, you know the experience has been… underwhelming. Instead of a dedicated app, you’re stuck with the iPhone version, stretched awkwardly across the larger screen. Despite being one of the most-used social platforms on iPhone, Instagram has always skipped the iPad. This has puzzled users for years, especially since the iPad is practically made for content consumption. Why the delay? It’s likely a mix of petty corporate politics and practical concerns: Meta and Apple have had a rocky relationship , stemming from privacy disputes and App Store policy clashes. At one point, Meta was even kicked out of Apple’s developer program after the Onavo scandal.

, stemming from privacy disputes and App Store policy clashes. At one point, Meta was even kicked out of Apple’s developer program after the Onavo scandal. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly took issue with Tim Cook’s public criticism during the Cambridge Analytica fallout.

with Tim Cook’s public criticism during the Cambridge Analytica fallout. Technical limitations—like Instagram’s older image compression methods—also made scaling up for higher-resolution tablets less of a priority. So Why Now? According to Gurman, things are “full steam ahead” at Meta. Developers and employees are actively testing an iPad version of Instagram internally. What’s changed? iPads are more powerful and popular than ever , especially with creative users and students.

, especially with creative users and students. Instagram’s content has evolved : it now includes widescreen videos, high-res photos, and long-form media—all of which look better on a big screen.

: it now includes widescreen videos, high-res photos, and long-form media—all of which look better on a big screen. Competition like TikTok already supports the iPad natively, and with TikTok expanding its feature set, Meta can’t afford to fall further behind.

already supports the iPad natively, and with TikTok expanding its feature set, Meta can’t afford to fall further behind. Monetization pressure is mounting. Meta needs new ways to boost engagement and revenue—especially from high-value iPad users. If WhatsApp’s recent iPad launch is anything to go by, Meta’s approach may be shifting. The company seems to finally be addressing long-standing product gaps across its platform suite.

What To Expect From Instagram for iPad Pin While no official details have been shared yet, here’s what we’d expect from a dedicated Instagram app for iPad: A full-screen, native interface optimized for both portrait and landscape use

Better resolution support for images and video

Enhanced creator tools and content viewing experience

Possibly support for multitasking and Stage Manager in iPadOS Either way, running an Instagram business on iPad will be much easier and much more enjoyable than doing it on a phone. For creators, this news will be very welcome indeed. 🔎 Pro Tip: If you use an iPad and still rely on the zoomed-in iPhone Instagram app, you can try accessing Instagram via Safari with the site set to “Desktop Mode” for a slightly better experience—at least until the official app arrives.