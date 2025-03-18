Search Monopoly 2.0: How Google Is Quietly Killing The Open Web

TL;DR – DuckDuckGo says Google is undermining the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and needs to be put in its place Google is facing serious accusations of undermining the DMA by delivering superficial compliance that still blocks rivals from competing effectively.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) was supposed to fix Big Tech’s stranglehold on digital competition in Europe — but nearly a year in, Google is still calling the shots.

Fresh pressure is mounting on the European Commission to investigate Google for non-compliance with multiple key obligations under the DMA.

And this is a separate case to Google’s ongoing spat with the DOJ.

The call, led by DuckDuckGo and echoed by other privacy-first advocates, accuses Google of “malicious compliance” — technically following the rules, but gutting their intent.

If you’ve been wondering why your Android phone still defaults to Google, or why switching search engines feels like navigating a maze, you’re not alone — and according to these claims, it’s no accident.

How Google’s Tactics Are Quietly Killing the Open Web Pin There’s a bigger story here — and it’s not just about compliance. Google’s dominance isn’t just holding back competition in search engines; it’s reshaping the entire structure of the internet, and not for the better. The way most people discover content today is through search. But increasingly, Google’s search results aren’t gateways to the open web — they’re endpoints. In a shocking turn of events, Google keeps directing its users back to Google 🔃



In other news, Google Internal Data shows an increase in Google searches to more than 5 trillion per year 🎉



Source: https://t.co/CVhONjtyuB https://t.co/uM4ay7chgD — Gisele Navarro (@ichbinGisele) March 18, 2025 Featured snippets, AI-generated overviews, knowledge panels, and answer boxes now sit at the top of most result pages, siphoning attention away from independent websites. This creates a vicious cycle: Websites get less traffic.

Publishers struggle to monetize.

Content quality declines.

Google uses this as justification to surface its own products and answers even more. And all of this is powered by Google indexing the very content it now disincentivizes people from visiting. 📉 Google’s AI Overviews, for example, pull data from independent publishers — then present it directly in search, cutting out the original source completely. What used to be a fair exchange — Google indexing content in return for sending traffic — has turned into a one-way deal where Google scrapes value from the open web while starving it of visibility. Smaller publishers, niche communities, independent creators — they’re all collateral damage in a search system where Google’s goal is to keep users on Google. And this isn’t a hypothetical problem. It’s already happening: Organic traffic from search is in freefall for many sites.

Google’s own services dominate first-page results.

Content creators are being pushed toward closed platforms like YouTube and Substack, just to stay visible. The Bottom Line? Even if the DMA forces Google to comply with the letter of the law, regulators need to look at the bigger picture: how Google’s business model is actively dismantling the open web — and replacing it with a walled garden controlled by one company. Check out @Pinelyy's absolutely savage takedown of Google Search



And don't miss the comments – thousands of normal users complaining about Google's AI Overviews (contrary to @sundarpichai's blatant lies) https://t.co/wKmbbZEc1o pic.twitter.com/eZIYQKbAib — Nate Hake (@natejhake) March 10, 2025 Because if the open web dies, search competition won’t matter anymore. There won’t be anything left to search. Now, let’s move on to why DuckDuckGo wants Google investigated for flouting the EU’s DMA rules… Three Major Areas Where Google May Be Flouting DMA Rules Pin Here’s what’s at stake, and why it matters for competition — and for you as a user. 1. Click-And-Query Data Sharing (Article 6(11)) The DMA forces Google to level the playing field by sharing anonymized search data with rival search engines — data they need to improve results and compete fairly. But Google’s “solution” — the Google European Search Dataset Licensing Program — appears to be all smoke and mirrors. Thanks to overly aggressive anonymization requirements, around 99% of search queries are excluded, including the most valuable “long-tail” queries that smaller engines rely on to train and improve. That’s not a typo — ninety-nine percent. 🔍 Pro Tip: Long-tail queries are ultra-specific searches like “best Android phone for seniors with big buttons.” They’re where smaller engines can shine — but not if Google keeps them locked away. Making matters worse, the data Google does share is months old, lacks detail like bounce rate and dwell time, and provides no insight into critical search modules like knowledge panels. So while it may technically check a box, it’s nowhere near what the DMA envisioned — or what fair competition requires. 2. Choice Screens and Easy Switching (Article 6(3) & 6(4)) One of the DMA’s headline promises was giving users the power to easily change default search engines or browsers — something Google has long buried under a labyrinth of settings. But today, switching search engines on Android still takes 15+ steps. There’s no system-wide setting, and no way for apps like DuckDuckGo to guide you directly to change defaults. Even Chrome hasn’t made it easier, and Google’s Android choice screens — meant to appear during setup — still haven’t rolled out to hundreds of millions of EU users. Meanwhile, Apple, under the same law, has already implemented (and improved) browser choice screens across iOS. The contrast couldn’t be clearer.