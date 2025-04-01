DuckDuckGo Does AI Search Right — Google’s Kills Businesses

TL;DR – While Google staggers around, drunk on its own Kool Aid, DuckDuckGo proves AI search can be done right

AI isn’t going anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it has to ruin search. DuckDuckGo proves it can be done right.

Know what the top search related to Google’s AI Overviews is?

“How to turn it off.”

I was curious what the “related queries” were for the search term “AI Overviews” over the past year in Google Trends. Oh. pic.twitter.com/b7oWGgqAsR — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) March 21, 2025

You can’t. Why? Because “power users love it,” says Google.

Actual users? Not so much.

After chugging its own Kool-Aid for nearly two years, Google’s lost touch with its user base.

Go on X, Reddit, or ask anyone on the street: Google search is trash now.

Gen Z never really bought into it. And with the AI bloat, nonstop ads, and absence of independent publishers, it’s easy to see why.

Google still controls 90%+ of the search market—while irritating just as many users and triggering existential crises for everyone from Chegg to The New York Times.

It’s now knee-deep in lawsuits, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Businesses want answers: why has Google decided it should now be the source of truth instead of websites, journalists, and academics?