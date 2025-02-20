Is the iPhone 16e Worth It? Spoiler: Absolutely Not…

Apple wants you to believe the iPhone 16e is a great budget option. Don’t fall for it.

At $599, this phone cuts too many corners while charging you premium money.

The biggest insult? You can get all (or better) features for a fraction of the price on Android—or by buying a refurbished iPhone.

Let’s break down why the iPhone 16e is a total rip-off, what it’s missing, and what you should buy instead.

Apple's Bare Minimum Effort for $599 Pin At first glance, the iPhone 16e looks like a decent deal. It has a modern design, the A18 chip (meaning Apple Intelligence support), and Face ID instead of Touch ID. But that's where the good news ends. For $599, you're missing: MagSafe – Even though it's been a standard on iPhones for years.

Dynamic Island – Apple's "budget" iPhone still has a notch in 2025.

90Hz or 120Hz Display – Stuck at 60Hz, while $200 Android phones offer smoother refresh rates.

Ultrawide Camera – You get one single lens, while Android phones under $300 offer triple-camera setups.

– You get , while Android phones under $300 offer . Proper Price Justification – This phone is $170 more than the iPhone SE but barely improves on it. Even the so-called “upgrades” are questionable. Apple ditched the ultrawide lens and now relies on in-sensor crop for 2x zoom—which isn’t as good as an actual telephoto or ultrawide camera. “iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.” Meanwhile, they didn’t even bother adding USB-C fast charging speeds to keep up with the competition. It does have Apple’s new C1 modem, as noted here, but that’s not exactly anything the average consumer will get excited about if we’re honest.

Why the Missing Features Are Criminal Apple is deliberately stripping down features to force you into buying pricier models. If you compare it to Android phones under $200, the iPhone 16e is laughably underpowered. MagSafe should be standard – Apple has pushed this feature since 2020, but somehow it's missing here? A total cash grab.

60Hz in 2025 is a joke – Nearly every budget Android phone has at least a 90Hz or 120Hz display.

A single camera at this price is ridiculous – You can get a triple-camera setup with ultrawide and macro lenses on a $200 Android phone.

– You can get a . No Dynamic Island – Even though the regular iPhone 16 has it, the 16e gets stuck with a 2017-style notch. Apple expects people to accept these compromises simply because it’s an iPhone. But when you look at the raw value, the 16e is one of the worst deals Apple has put out in years.

Better Alternatives – Get More for Your Money If you're looking for an iPhone but don't want to get ripped off, buy a refurbished iPhone instead. You'll get better features, better value, and save money. Best iPhone Alternative 💡 Get a refurbished iPhone 14 or 13 – Cheaper than the iPhone 16e

Has MagSafe, Dynamic Island (iPhone 14 Pro), and a dual-camera setup

Best Budget Android Alternatives If you're not locked into iOS, Android offers way better value for money. For under $400 (or even $200!), you can get: 120Hz displays for smoother scrolling

Triple-camera setups with ultrawide and macro lenses

with Bigger batteries with fast charging

More storage and expandable memory