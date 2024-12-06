OnePlus 13 Battery Is 35.1% Larger Than Apple’s Pro Max…

The OnePlus 13’s 6,000mAh battery is a significant upgrade over the 5,400mAh unit in the OnePlus 12, and it positions the device as one of the most battery-capable flagship smartphones on the market.

This increase in capacity isn’t just a numbers game—it has real-world implications for how long you can use the phone without worrying about charging.

The OnePlus 13 Will Use 6000mAh Battery – Here’s Why That Matters… Pin Up to Two Days of Battery Life With a 6,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 13 is capable of providing up to two full days of moderate use. Let’s break that down: Screen-On Time (SOT) : Expect 10–12 hours of screen-on time , depending on usage patterns like video streaming, gaming, and social media. This is a leap from the OnePlus 12, which averaged around 8–9 hours SOT.

: , depending on usage patterns like video streaming, gaming, and social media. This is a leap from the OnePlus 12, which averaged around 8–9 hours SOT. Standby Time: Enhanced power efficiency from the Snapdragon 8 Elite means you can lose less than 1% battery overnight, maximizing standby duration. For comparison, many flagship phones with 5,000mAh batteries struggle to provide consistent all-day performance under heavy use. The extra 1,000mAh gives the OnePlus 13 a notable edge, especially for power users.

Handling High-Demand Tasks Large batteries aren’t just about longevity—they’re about sustaining performance during high-demand scenarios. The OnePlus 13 excels here: Gaming : Play graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile for up to 6–7 hours straight without needing a charge.

: Play graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile for up to without needing a charge. Streaming: Watch HD videos on platforms like Netflix or YouTube for 15+ hours, ideal for binge-watchers or long-haul travelers. The larger battery works in tandem with dynamic refresh rate tech, which reduces power consumption during lighter tasks by adjusting the screen’s refresh rate. Fast and Flexible Charging Despite the larger battery, OnePlus ensures you won’t spend long waiting for it to recharge: 100W Wired Charging : Get from 0% to 100% in just about 25 minutes , one of the fastest times in the industry.

: Get from 0% to , one of the fastest times in the industry. 50W Wireless Charging : Achieve a full charge in just under an hour, perfect for cable-free convenience.

: Achieve a full charge in just under an hour, perfect for cable-free convenience. Magnetic Wireless Charging: A new addition, making wireless charging more reliable and consistent.