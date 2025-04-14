5 Reasons To Switch To DuckDuckGo Search In 2025

I switched to DuckDuckGo because I couldn’t stand what Google Search had become.

AI Overviews have wrecked it. What used to be a tool for discovery is now a wall of generic, AI-generated summaries — often inaccurate, always unavoidable. You can’t turn them off.

You can’t opt out. And the worst part? They’re siphoning clicks away from the very creators, publishers, and businesses that built the web in the first place.

Writers are losing jobs. Brands are seeing traffic collapse. Entire industries are being gutted — not because of bad content, but because Google’s AI wants to answer everything itself.

So I made the switch. And honestly? I should’ve done it sooner.

If you’re tired of watching search results become less useful, less human, and less trustworthy, DuckDuckGo is the escape hatch you’ve been waiting for.