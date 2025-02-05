Google Photos Gets “Most Asked For” New Mirroring Feature

TL;DR – Google Photos has rolled out a new mirroring feature, allowing users to flip photos with a single tap…
This is particularly useful for selfies, as front-facing cameras often produce mirrored images that don’t match how you actually look.
For now, the feature is only available on Android, with no confirmation of an iOS release.
- Google Photos now lets users flip images with a built-in mirroring tool
- The feature is especially useful for correcting mirrored selfies
- Available exclusively on Android for now
- No need for third-party apps—this is built directly into Google Photos
How Google Photos New Mirroring Feature Works
If you’ve ever taken a selfie and noticed it looks backwards, this new tool will help. Some camera apps don’t offer an option to flip selfies automatically, so Google Photos is filling in the gap.
How to flip an image in Google Photos
- Open an image in Google Photos
- Tap the Edit icon
- Go to the Crop section
- Tap the Flip icon
- Save the mirrored image as a copy or overwrite the original
This allows you to either keep both versions or simply replace the original.
Why This Feature Matters
Google Photos is one of the most widely used photo apps, and while it already has a powerful editing suite, this small addition makes it even more user-friendly.
Key benefits
- More accurate selfies – Your flipped image now looks how others see you, just like in a mirror
- Built-in convenience – No need for extra apps to achieve a simple edit
- Non-destructive editing – You can save changes as a copy, avoiding accidental loss of the original
Availability and Limitations
Right now, the mirroring tool is exclusive to Android users. Google hasn’t announced when—or if—it will be available on iOS.
How to access it
- Make sure your Google Photos app is updated to the latest version on Android
- The feature should appear automatically in the editing tools under Crop
Google has been rolling out frequent updates to Photos, so there’s a good chance iOS support could come later.
Final thoughts
This isn’t a groundbreaking update, but it’s a simple and much-needed feature that makes selfie editing easier.
Instead of relying on third-party apps, Google Photos now has a built-in solution that works seamlessly.
If you regularly take and edit selfies, this is definitely worth trying.
🔥 Want the latest Google and Android news straight to your inbox? Sign up for our I/O Newsletter here for expert insights, leaks, and must-know updates.
Leave a Reply