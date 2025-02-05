Google Photos Gets “Most Asked For” New Mirroring Feature

TL;DR – Google Photos has rolled out a new mirroring feature, allowing users to flip photos with a single tap… Google Photos now lets users flip images with a built-in mirroring tool

The feature is especially useful for correcting mirrored selfies

Available exclusively on Android for now

No need for third-party apps—this is built directly into Google Photos

How Google Photos New Mirroring Feature Works If you’ve ever taken a selfie and noticed it looks backwards, this new tool will help. Some camera apps don’t offer an option to flip selfies automatically, so Google Photos is filling in the gap. How to flip an image in Google Photos Open an image in Google Photos Tap the Edit icon Go to the Crop section Tap the Flip icon Save the mirrored image as a copy or overwrite the original This allows you to either keep both versions or simply replace the original.

Why This Feature Matters Google Photos is one of the most widely used photo apps, and while it already has a powerful editing suite, this small addition makes it even more user-friendly. Key benefits More accurate selfies – Your flipped image now looks how others see you, just like in a mirror

– Your flipped image now looks how others see you, just like in a mirror Built-in convenience – No need for extra apps to achieve a simple edit

– No need for extra apps to achieve a simple edit Non-destructive editing – You can save changes as a copy, avoiding accidental loss of the original Availability and Limitations Right now, the mirroring tool is exclusive to Android users. Google hasn’t announced when—or if—it will be available on iOS. How to access it Make sure your Google Photos app is updated to the latest version on Android

to the latest version on Android The feature should appear automatically in the editing tools under Crop Google has been rolling out frequent updates to Photos, so there’s a good chance iOS support could come later.