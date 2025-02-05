Pixel 9a Price Increase 100% Confirmed. Here’s Why You’ll Pay More…

TL;DR – Google is increasing the cost of some of its Pixel 9a models… 128GB model stays at $499, 256GB model increases to $599 ($40 more than the Pixel 8a)

Upgrades include a larger 6.3-inch display, a more powerful Tensor G4 chip, and improved cameras

Google is switching to a flatter camera module design

The price increase is likely due to component costs, inflation, and supply chain issues

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in mid-March 2025, bringing a mix of upgrades and, unfortunately, a price increase for the higher storage variant.

While the 128GB model will stay at $499, the 256GB version is getting a $40 price hike, now costing $599.

If you’re considering an upgrade, here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 9a’s pricing, specs, and design changes—plus why costs are going up.

Pixel 9a Pricing: One Model Gets More Expensive Google has decided to keep the base 128GB model at $499, the same as the Pixel 8a. However, the 256GB version will now cost $599, marking a $40 increase from its predecessor. Why is the 256GB model more expensive? A few factors could be driving this price increase: Rising component costs – Chips, memory, and displays have all seen price increases due to global supply chain challenges.

– Chips, memory, and displays have all seen price increases due to global supply chain challenges. Inflation – The cost of manufacturing and logistics has gone up, which often leads to price adjustments.

– The cost of manufacturing and logistics has gone up, which often leads to price adjustments. Higher-end positioning – With flagship-level upgrades, Google may be justifying the increase by offering better cameras and performance in the Pixel 9a. Pixel 9a pricing breakdown 128GB model: $499 (same as Pixel 8a)

(same as Pixel 8a) 256GB model: $599 ($40 more than Pixel 8a’s 256GB variant) If you need more storage, you’ll have to pay extra, but the base price remains competitive for a mid-range phone.

Pixel 9a Expected Specifications Google is making some serious hardware upgrades this year. Display and performance 6.3-inch OLED display – a bump up in size, now matching the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

– a bump up in size, now matching the Google Tensor G4 chipset – expected to improve performance and power efficiency

– expected to improve 8GB of RAM – ensuring smooth multitasking Battery and charging 5,100 mAh battery – the largest ever in an A-series Pixel

– the 18W wired charging – still on the slower side compared to competitors

– still on the slower side compared to competitors 7.5W wireless charging – a nice addition for convenience Camera system Google is bringing its A-series cameras closer to flagship levels with these upgrades: 48 MP Sony IMX787 main sensor – the same sensor found in the Pixel Fold

– the same sensor found in the 13 MP ultrawide camera

13 MP selfie camera Expect better low-light photography and sharper details, making the Pixel 9a one of the best mid-range camera phones in 2025.

Pixel 9a Design Changes Google is making a major design shift with the Pixel 9a. Instead of the traditional horizontal camera bar, the new model will feature a flatter camera module. This aligns with leaks suggesting that the Pixel 9 series will adopt a more uniform design language, giving the A-series a more premium look. Should You Upgrade When It Lands? It depends on what phone you currently use. If you have a Pixel 7a or older , the larger display, better cameras, and bigger battery make this a worthy upgrade .

, the make this a . If you’re on a Pixel 8a , the only major change is the redesigned camera module—so unless you need more storage , you might not notice a huge difference.

, the is the redesigned camera module—so unless you need , you might not notice a huge difference. And if you need advice on the best budget Android phones right now, these are our current picks of the litter.