Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 Air in September 2025, and early leaks suggest it could be a groundbreaking device. According to a recent report, the iPhone 17 Air is set to become Apple’s thinnest smartphone to date, measuring between 5mm and 6mm thick. This ultra-slim design could lead to some big changes—starting with the removal of the SIM tray.

SIM TRAY COULD BE HISTORY

Apple has been slowly phasing out the physical SIM card tray in select markets since the iPhone 14 series, and the iPhone 17 Air might take this trend global. All prototypes of the device reportedly lack a SIM tray, relying entirely on eSIM technology.

While this would align with Apple’s push for a more streamlined design, it raises questions about the phone’s availability in regions like China, which has been resistant to adopting eSIMs.

Apple argues that eSIMs offer better security, as they cannot be physically stolen or removed, and allow users to manage up to eight eSIMs simultaneously.

However, the absence of a physical tray could prove challenging for users in markets where eSIM adoption is still limited.

SPECS AND FEATURES: WHAT TO EXPECT

The iPhone 17 Air isn’t just about looks. Here’s what the leaks reveal: