Google Goes To War On Dodgy VPNs With “Verified” Badge In Play Store

Kurt Langston

·

trusted VPNsPin

TL;DR – Instead of sifting through reviews or worrying about hidden risks, you can now look for the Verified badge to find reliable options.

Google has introduced a Verified badge for VPN apps on the Play Store, making it easier to identify safe and trustworthy services.

  • Google Play now offers a Verified badge for VPN apps, ensuring better security.
  • Many VPNs are dangerous, selling data, injecting malware, or offering weak encryption.
  • Verified VPNs must pass strict security checks, making them safer to use.
  • The badge helps users quickly identify reliable VPNs on the Play Store.
  • A few VPNs, like NordVPN and hide.me, are already verified, with more to come.

The badge ensures that VPNs meet strict security standards, helping users avoid shady apps that do more harm than good.

Here’s Our Favorite VPN Right Now

GOOGLE PLAY NOW VERIFIES VPN APPS – HERE’S WHY IT MATTERS

PureVPN vs NordVPNPin

Google is rolling out a Verified badge for VPN apps on the Play Store.

This new feature helps users easily identify apps that meet rigorous security and privacy standards, reducing the risk of downloading a dodgy VPN that could compromise personal data.

If you’ve ever struggled to figure out which VPNs are actually safe, this is a game-changer. Instead of sifting through reviews or worrying about hidden risks, you can now look for the Verified badge to find reliable options.

THE PROBLEM WITH DODGY VPNs

Not all VPNs are built with privacy in mind.

In fact, many free or poorly reviewed VPN apps:

  • Sell your data – Instead of protecting your privacy, they harvest and monetise your browsing habits.
  • Inject ads and malware – Some VPNs actively insert ads into websites or even spread malware on your device.
  • Offer weak encryption – Many fake VPNs claim to encrypt traffic but fail to do so, leaving your data vulnerable.
  • Log everything – A VPN should provide anonymity, but some apps log your activity and share it with advertisers or even authorities.

This is why Google’s Verified badge is crucial—it filters out these untrustworthy services and highlights the ones that actually protect you.

WHAT IS THE VERIFIED BADGE?

The Verified badge is a stamp of approval for VPN apps that comply with Google’s strict safety and security standards.

It appears as a shield with a checkmark and the word “Verified” beneath it.

You’ll find this badge in:

  • Search results – Making it easy to spot verified VPNs before downloading.
  • App details pages – Giving you a clear indicator of a VPN’s trustworthiness.

WHY DID GOOGLE INTRODUCE THIS?

The VPN market is flooded with options, making it difficult to distinguish good apps from dangerous ones.

This badge serves two key purposes:

  • Protecting users – It ensures people can easily identify VPNs that actually safeguard their data.
  • Helping quality apps stand out – Legitimate VPN services get recognised while shady ones struggle to gain traction.

HOW DOES A VPN QUALIFY FOR VERIFICATION?

Google doesn’t hand out the Verified badge to just any VPN. To earn it, an app must:

  • Comply with Google Play safety standards – Meeting strict privacy and security guidelines.
  • Pass the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 – A deep security evaluation that ensures proper encryption, no data leaks, and no shady practices.

This means only top-tier VPN apps will receive verification, helping users avoid untrustworthy alternatives.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR USERS

With the Verified badge, users can now expect VPNs that:

Secure data properly – No weak encryption or data leaks.
Are transparent – Clear policies on data collection and storage.
Are easy to identify – No more second-guessing or researching dodgy VPNs.

This move is especially important as more people become concerned about online privacy, especially with governments and advertisers increasingly tracking web activity.

OTHER GOOGLE PLAY SECURITY FEATURES

The Verified badge isn’t replacing Google’s existing security tools—it works alongside them. These include:

  • Data Safety section – Shows what data an app collects and how it’s used.
  • VPN-specific banners – Clearly mark apps that provide VPN services.

Together, these features create a stronger safety net for users on the Play Store.

WHICH VPNs ARE VERIFIED SO FAR?

Currently, only a few VPNs have earned the badge, including:

More VPNs will likely join this list as they complete the verification process. Our advice, as always, however, is to go with Proton VPN – it’s the product of a Swiss-based privacy company and they’re the best and most secure in the biz.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR THE VPN MARKET

The VPN industry is full of scams, and this badge raises the bar for developers. For legitimate VPN providers, it’s a way to stand out and prove their commitment to user security.

For users, this badge eliminates much of the guesswork when choosing a VPN—no more worrying about data leaks, fake encryption, or hidden spyware. Google is making it safer and easier to find trustworthy VPN apps, which is a huge win for online privacy.

Want more updates on mobile security, privacy, and tech trends? Subscribe to The I/O Newsletter and stay ahead of the curve! 👉 Sign up here

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard

Exclusive Offers & Tech We Recommend Right Now

📸 Wanna take pro-level iPhone photos? This course shows you how – save 80% today

👉 Get This Limited Offer

🛡️ Save 60%+ on the fastest and most secure VPN on the planet

👉 Get Protected Today For Less

💻 Building AI apps / web projects? Deploy them faster with 24/7 customer support

👉 Try It Now For Free

🔋 This is the best value multi-charging power bank on the market. Period

👉 Find Out Why

Kurt Langston avatar
Kurt Langston
AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…