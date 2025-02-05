Google Goes To War On Dodgy VPNs With “Verified” Badge In Play Store

TL;DR – Instead of sifting through reviews or worrying about hidden risks, you can now look for the Verified badge to find reliable options. Google Play now offers a Verified badge for VPN apps, ensuring better security.

GOOGLE PLAY NOW VERIFIES VPN APPS – HERE’S WHY IT MATTERS Pin Google is rolling out a Verified badge for VPN apps on the Play Store. This new feature helps users easily identify apps that meet rigorous security and privacy standards, reducing the risk of downloading a dodgy VPN that could compromise personal data. If you’ve ever struggled to figure out which VPNs are actually safe, this is a game-changer. Instead of sifting through reviews or worrying about hidden risks, you can now look for the Verified badge to find reliable options. THE PROBLEM WITH DODGY VPNs Not all VPNs are built with privacy in mind. In fact, many free or poorly reviewed VPN apps: Sell your data – Instead of protecting your privacy, they harvest and monetise your browsing habits.

– Instead of protecting your privacy, they your browsing habits. Inject ads and malware – Some VPNs actively insert ads into websites or even spread malware on your device.

– Some VPNs actively insert ads into websites or even spread malware on your device. Offer weak encryption – Many fake VPNs claim to encrypt traffic but fail to do so, leaving your data vulnerable.

– Many fake VPNs claim to encrypt traffic but fail to do so, leaving your data vulnerable. Log everything – A VPN should provide anonymity, but some apps log your activity and share it with advertisers or even authorities. This is why Google’s Verified badge is crucial—it filters out these untrustworthy services and highlights the ones that actually protect you.

WHAT IS THE VERIFIED BADGE? The Verified badge is a stamp of approval for VPN apps that comply with Google’s strict safety and security standards. It appears as a shield with a checkmark and the word “Verified” beneath it. You’ll find this badge in: Search results – Making it easy to spot verified VPNs before downloading.

– Making it easy to spot verified VPNs before downloading. App details pages – Giving you a clear indicator of a VPN’s trustworthiness. WHY DID GOOGLE INTRODUCE THIS? The VPN market is flooded with options, making it difficult to distinguish good apps from dangerous ones. This badge serves two key purposes: Protecting users – It ensures people can easily identify VPNs that actually safeguard their data .

– It ensures people can easily identify VPNs that . Helping quality apps stand out – Legitimate VPN services get recognised while shady ones struggle to gain traction.

HOW DOES A VPN QUALIFY FOR VERIFICATION? Google doesn’t hand out the Verified badge to just any VPN. To earn it, an app must: Comply with Google Play safety standards – Meeting strict privacy and security guidelines.

– Meeting strict privacy and security guidelines. Pass the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 – A deep security evaluation that ensures proper encryption, no data leaks, and no shady practices. This means only top-tier VPN apps will receive verification, helping users avoid untrustworthy alternatives. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR USERS With the Verified badge, users can now expect VPNs that: ✅ Secure data properly – No weak encryption or data leaks.

✅ Are transparent – Clear policies on data collection and storage.

✅ Are easy to identify – No more second-guessing or researching dodgy VPNs. This move is especially important as more people become concerned about online privacy, especially with governments and advertisers increasingly tracking web activity.

OTHER GOOGLE PLAY SECURITY FEATURES The Verified badge isn’t replacing Google’s existing security tools—it works alongside them. These include: Data Safety section – Shows what data an app collects and how it’s used.

– Shows what data an app collects and how it’s used. VPN-specific banners – Clearly mark apps that provide VPN services. Together, these features create a stronger safety net for users on the Play Store.