It’s OFFICIAL: Samsung Is World’s Biggest Chip Maker

A surge in memory chip demand, combined with a 62.5% YoY growth in shipments, has propelled Samsung back to the No.1 spot.
🔹 Samsung overtakes Intel – Now the largest chipmaker globally
🔹 Market share: 10.5% with $66.5 billion in revenue
🔹 Memory chip boom – DRAM & NAND demand skyrocketing
🔹 HBM chip issues resolved – Nvidia certification secured
🔹 TSMC still leads in fabrication tech – But Samsung is catching up
🔹 Next steps: 2nm chip development + HBM4 production in 2024
Samsung Surpasses Intel to Lead the Semiconductor Market
Samsung’s 62.5% year-over-year growth in chip shipments has been a game-changer, helping it reclaim its spot as the largest semiconductor manufacturer.
📈 Market share: 10.5%
💰 Revenue: $66.5 billion
The key factor? A sharp rebound in memory chip sales, which make up a significant portion of Samsung’s semiconductor business.
Memory Chip Boom Powers Samsung’s Growth
The demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory has exploded, thanks to the rise of:
✅ AI-driven computing
✅ Cloud services
✅ High-performance GPUs
💡 Memory prices surged in 2024, driving up Samsung’s revenue. As one of the largest suppliers of DRAM and NAND, Samsung was in the perfect position to capitalise on this.
HBM Chips: Overcoming Challenges, Securing Nvidia’s Trust
Samsung initially struggled with overheating issues in its HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory) chips, making them less competitive for AI GPUs.
But now:
🔹 Samsung has resolved these issues
🔹 Nvidia has certified Samsung’s HBM chips
This is a major win, as HBM chips are essential for AI acceleration, data centres, and high-performance computing. Expect Samsung’s AI-related sales to surge moving forward.
TOP 10 SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANIES BY REVENUE IN 2024
Here’s how the biggest semiconductor players ranked in 2024:
|2024 Rank
|2023 Rank
|Company
|2024 Revenue ($B)
|Market Share (%)
|YoY Growth (%)
|1
|2
|Samsung Electronics
|66.5
|10.6%
|+62.5%
|2
|1
|Intel
|49.2
|7.9%
|+0.1%
|3
|5
|Nvidia
|46.0
|7.3%
|+83.6%
|4
|6
|SK hynix
|42.8
|6.8%
|+86.0%
|5
|3
|Qualcomm
|32.4
|5.2%
|+10.7%
|6
|12
|Micron Technology
|27.8
|4.4%
|+72.7%
|7
|4
|Broadcom
|27.6
|4.4%
|+7.9%
|8
|7
|AMD
|23.9
|3.8%
|+7.4%
|9
|8
|Apple
|18.9
|3.0%
|+4.6%
|10
|9
|Infineon
|16.0
|2.6%
|-6.0%
|—
|—
|Total Market
|626.0
|100.0%
|+18.1%
📌 Biggest Movers:
✅ Nvidia jumped to No.3 – 84% growth from AI chip demand
✅ SK hynix surged to No.4 – 86% growth, fuelled by HBM production
✅ Micron climbed from No.12 to No.6 – 72.7% growth due to memory sales
❌ Intel dropped to No.2 – Flat revenue growth as its AI efforts lagged
❌ Infineon struggled – Only top 10 company with revenue decline (-6%)
Analysis
Memory chips were the fastest-growing segment, with total revenue jumping 71.8% in 2024.
Breakdown of Memory Market Growth
|Segment
|2023 Revenue ($B)
|2024 Revenue ($B)
|YoY Growth (%)
|Market Share (2024)
|DRAM
|79.3
|139.0
|+75.4%
|22.2%
|NAND
|67.8
|119.1
|+75.7%
|19.0%
|HBM
|10.8
|18.9
|+75.0%
|3.0%
|Total Memory
|157.9
|277.0
|+71.8%
|44.2%
HBM: The Key Growth Driver
- HBM revenue grew 75% in 2024, reaching $18.9 billion
- Projected to hit $19.8 billion in 2025, capturing 19.2% of DRAM revenue
- Samsung and SK hynix lead in HBM production, driving massive gains
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2025: AI & MEMORY CONTINUE TO LEAD
Looking ahead, the semiconductor industry is projected to hit $705 billion in 2025, with AI and memory chips continuing to fuel growth.
Key Predictions for 2025
🔹 HBM revenue to grow another 66.3% – Reaching $19.8 billion
🔹 Samsung & SK hynix will dominate HBM – As AI adoption accelerates
🔹 Intel faces pressure – Needs to improve AI chip strategy to stay competitive
🔹 TSMC remains ahead in fabrication – But Samsung is catching up
With AI, cloud computing, and high-performance GPUs shaping the industry, expect memory giants like Samsung and SK hynix to continue their upward trajectory.
Samsung’s Future Plans: 2nm & HBM4 on the Horizon
While Samsung is leading in memory chips, it still lags behind TSMC in advanced fabrication—especially in 3nm production.
To stay competitive, Samsung is focusing on:
🚀 2nm semiconductor development
🚀 HBM4 chips – Expected to begin mass production before the end of 2024
These advancements could help Samsung bridge the gap with TSMC and strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry.
What This Means for Samsung’s Market Position
With HBM chip issues fixed and AI hardware demand growing, Samsung is set for stronger revenue in 2024.
However, challenges remain:
- TSMC still leads in cutting-edge fabrication
- Intel remains a key competitor in chip innovation
That said, Samsung’s dominance in memory chip production gives it a unique advantage. If it can accelerate its 2nm and HBM4 development, Samsung could close the gap with TSMC and cement itself as the semiconductor leader for years to come.
