It’s OFFICIAL: Samsung Is World’s Biggest Chip Maker

Kurt Langston

samsung chip business statsPin

TL;DR – Samsung is back on top as the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer

A surge in memory chip demand, combined with a 62.5% YoY growth in shipments, has propelled Samsung back to the No.1 spot.

🔹 Samsung overtakes Intel – Now the largest chipmaker globally
🔹 Market share: 10.5% with $66.5 billion in revenue
🔹 Memory chip boom – DRAM & NAND demand skyrocketing
🔹 HBM chip issues resolved – Nvidia certification secured
🔹 TSMC still leads in fabrication tech – But Samsung is catching up
🔹 Next steps: 2nm chip development + HBM4 production in 2024

Latest Samsung News

Samsung Surpasses Intel to Lead the Semiconductor Market

Samsung’s 62.5% year-over-year growth in chip shipments has been a game-changer, helping it reclaim its spot as the largest semiconductor manufacturer.

📈 Market share: 10.5%
💰 Revenue: $66.5 billion

The key factor? A sharp rebound in memory chip sales, which make up a significant portion of Samsung’s semiconductor business.

Memory Chip Boom Powers Samsung’s Growth

The demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory has exploded, thanks to the rise of:

AI-driven computing
Cloud services
High-performance GPUs

💡 Memory prices surged in 2024, driving up Samsung’s revenue. As one of the largest suppliers of DRAM and NAND, Samsung was in the perfect position to capitalise on this.

HBM Chips: Overcoming Challenges, Securing Nvidia’s Trust

Samsung initially struggled with overheating issues in its HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory) chips, making them less competitive for AI GPUs.

But now:

🔹 Samsung has resolved these issues
🔹 Nvidia has certified Samsung’s HBM chips

This is a major win, as HBM chips are essential for AI acceleration, data centres, and high-performance computing. Expect Samsung’s AI-related sales to surge moving forward.

TOP 10 SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANIES BY REVENUE IN 2024

Here’s how the biggest semiconductor players ranked in 2024:

2024 Rank2023 RankCompany2024 Revenue ($B)Market Share (%)YoY Growth (%)
12Samsung Electronics66.510.6%+62.5%
21Intel49.27.9%+0.1%
35Nvidia46.07.3%+83.6%
46SK hynix42.86.8%+86.0%
53Qualcomm32.45.2%+10.7%
612Micron Technology27.84.4%+72.7%
74Broadcom27.64.4%+7.9%
87AMD23.93.8%+7.4%
98Apple18.93.0%+4.6%
109Infineon16.02.6%-6.0%
Total Market626.0100.0%+18.1%

📌 Biggest Movers:

Nvidia jumped to No.384% growth from AI chip demand
SK hynix surged to No.486% growth, fuelled by HBM production
Micron climbed from No.12 to No.672.7% growth due to memory sales

Intel dropped to No.2 – Flat revenue growth as its AI efforts lagged
Infineon struggled – Only top 10 company with revenue decline (-6%)

Analysis

Memory chips were the fastest-growing segment, with total revenue jumping 71.8% in 2024.

Breakdown of Memory Market Growth

Segment2023 Revenue ($B)2024 Revenue ($B)YoY Growth (%)Market Share (2024)
DRAM79.3139.0+75.4%22.2%
NAND67.8119.1+75.7%19.0%
HBM10.818.9+75.0%3.0%
Total Memory157.9277.0+71.8%44.2%
HBM: The Key Growth Driver
  • HBM revenue grew 75% in 2024, reaching $18.9 billion
  • Projected to hit $19.8 billion in 2025, capturing 19.2% of DRAM revenue
  • Samsung and SK hynix lead in HBM production, driving massive gains

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2025: AI & MEMORY CONTINUE TO LEAD

Looking ahead, the semiconductor industry is projected to hit $705 billion in 2025, with AI and memory chips continuing to fuel growth.

Key Predictions for 2025

🔹 HBM revenue to grow another 66.3% – Reaching $19.8 billion
🔹 Samsung & SK hynix will dominate HBM – As AI adoption accelerates
🔹 Intel faces pressure – Needs to improve AI chip strategy to stay competitive
🔹 TSMC remains ahead in fabrication – But Samsung is catching up

With AI, cloud computing, and high-performance GPUs shaping the industry, expect memory giants like Samsung and SK hynix to continue their upward trajectory.

Samsung’s Future Plans: 2nm & HBM4 on the Horizon

While Samsung is leading in memory chips, it still lags behind TSMC in advanced fabrication—especially in 3nm production.

To stay competitive, Samsung is focusing on:

🚀 2nm semiconductor development
🚀 HBM4 chips – Expected to begin mass production before the end of 2024

These advancements could help Samsung bridge the gap with TSMC and strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry.

What This Means for Samsung’s Market Position

With HBM chip issues fixed and AI hardware demand growing, Samsung is set for stronger revenue in 2024.

However, challenges remain:

  • TSMC still leads in cutting-edge fabrication
  • Intel remains a key competitor in chip innovation

That said, Samsung’s dominance in memory chip production gives it a unique advantage. If it can accelerate its 2nm and HBM4 development, Samsung could close the gap with TSMC and cement itself as the semiconductor leader for years to come.

Source

