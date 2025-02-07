It’s OFFICIAL: Samsung Is World’s Biggest Chip Maker

🔹 Samsung overtakes Intel – Now the largest chipmaker globally 🔹 Market share: 10.5% with $66.5 billion in revenue 🔹 Memory chip boom – DRAM & NAND demand skyrocketing 🔹 HBM chip issues resolved – Nvidia certification secured 🔹 TSMC still leads in fabrication tech – But Samsung is catching up 🔹 Next steps: 2nm chip development + HBM4 production in 2024

TL;DR – Samsung is back on top as the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer

Samsung Surpasses Intel to Lead the Semiconductor Market

Samsung’s 62.5% year-over-year growth in chip shipments has been a game-changer, helping it reclaim its spot as the largest semiconductor manufacturer.

📈 Market share: 10.5%

💰 Revenue: $66.5 billion

The key factor? A sharp rebound in memory chip sales, which make up a significant portion of Samsung’s semiconductor business.

Memory Chip Boom Powers Samsung’s Growth

The demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory has exploded, thanks to the rise of:

✅ AI-driven computing

✅ Cloud services

✅ High-performance GPUs

💡 Memory prices surged in 2024, driving up Samsung’s revenue. As one of the largest suppliers of DRAM and NAND, Samsung was in the perfect position to capitalise on this.

HBM Chips: Overcoming Challenges, Securing Nvidia’s Trust

Samsung initially struggled with overheating issues in its HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory) chips, making them less competitive for AI GPUs.

But now:

🔹 Samsung has resolved these issues

🔹 Nvidia has certified Samsung’s HBM chips

This is a major win, as HBM chips are essential for AI acceleration, data centres, and high-performance computing. Expect Samsung’s AI-related sales to surge moving forward.