Google Pixel 9a Release Date Confirmed – Here’s When It Drops

Kurt Langston

·

pixel 9a release datePin

TL;DR – Google Pixel 9a launches sooner than expected

A compact, powerful mid-range Pixel with flagship-level features. If you’re in the market for an affordable Android with Google’s latest tech, it’s worth the wait!

  • Pre-orders: March 19, 2024
  • Official sale date: March 26, 2024
  • Price: 128GB – $499; 256GB – $599
  • Verizon model (mmWave 5G) – $50 extra
  • Specs: 6.28-inch OLED display (2,700 nits brightness). Tensor G4 SoC, 8GB RAM, 5,100 mAh battery, 48MP main + 13MP ultrawide cameras
  • Colours: Obsidian (Black), Porcelain (White), Iris (Blue), Peony (Pink)

Latest Pixel News

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 9a is set to arrive sooner than expected, with a confirmed release window in March 2024.

According to fresh reports, the budget-friendly Pixel device will be up for pre-order on March 19, with an official sale date of March 26.

If you’re in the market for an affordable Pixel with premium features, here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 9a, including its price, specs, and colour options.

Google Pixel 9a Release Date & General Availability

Sources suggest that Google will make the Pixel 9a available for purchase sooner than its predecessor. Here’s what you can expect in terms of rollout:

  • Pre-orders open: March 19, 2024
  • Official sale date: March 26, 2024

This means eager buyers won’t have to wait long after the Pixel 9a announcement to get their hands on the device. The phone will be available both online and in select retail stores.

Pixel 9a Pricing & Storage Options

Pricing for the Pixel 9a is fairly straightforward, aligning with Google’s strategy of offering a mid-range device with premium features.

  • 128GB model$499
  • 256GB model$599
  • Verizon model (mmWave 5G) – Additional $50 premium

The Verizon-exclusive version supports mmWave 5G, which may offer faster speeds in select areas but comes at a higher cost.

This mirrors Google’s previous pricing strategy for its A-series devices.

Here’s All The Known Specs For The Pixel 9a

Despite being a mid-range option, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a powerful smartphone. Key rumored specs include:

  • Display: 6.28-inch OLED, 2,700-nit peak brightness
  • Processor: Tensor G4 SoC
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Cameras: 48 MP main sensor + 13 MP ultrawide
  • Battery: 5,100 mAh

If these rumors hold true, the Pixel 9a will bring a smaller, brighter display and a bigger battery, making it a solid upgrade from the Pixel 7a.

Pixel 9a Color Options

Like previous Pixel releases, Google is expected to offer multiple colour choices. Here are the rumored options:

  • Obsidian (Black)
  • Porcelain (White)
  • Iris (Blue)
  • Peony (Pink)

These colours aim to give buyers more variety while maintaining Google’s signature minimalist aesthetic.

Should You Wait For The Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9a is shaping up to be an excellent mid-range Android phone, retaining signature Pixel features like clean Android software, AI-powered camera performance, and long battery life.

Having said that, the Pixel 8a is still a very, very good phone. I’d probably still buy it despite the 9a being just around the corner.

Here’s our picks of the best phones you can buy right now (including some of Google’s).

If you’re considering an affordable Android smartphone, waiting for the Pixel 9a might be worth it, especially if you want Google’s latest hardware without breaking the bank.

Kurt Langston avatar
Kurt Langston
AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies

