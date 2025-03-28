Google Pixel 10 Release Date & Specs: Time To Get Excited?!

TL;DR – It’s shaping up to be Google’s most ambitious release yet Google Pixel 10 series is expected in October 2025

Three models : Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and a new Pixel 10 Pro XL

: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and a new Pixel 10 Pro XL Tensor G5 chip built without Samsung, manufactured by TSMC

chip built without Samsung, manufactured by TSMC AI will be central to performance, camera, and user experience

Possible GPU switch to Imagination Technologies

Refined design with expected price increases Latest Pixel 10 News

Tensor G5: Built Without Samsung One of the biggest stories is the Tensor G5 chipset, which marks Google’s break from Samsung’s foundry. Instead, the new chip is reportedly being manufactured by TSMC, the same foundry used by Apple and Qualcomm. While this sounds promising, early testing hints that the Tensor G5 might still prioritize AI and efficiency over raw performance. According to PhoneArena, even though the G5 is faster than its predecessor, it may not outpace Apple’s A-series chips or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. 📍 Pro tip: If performance is a top priority, you might want to compare the Pixel 10 to other top-tier Androids like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or OnePlus 12. Camera Upgrades: AI Takes the Lead The Pixel series has always leaned heavily on computational photography, and the Pixel 10 series will double down on this. Reports suggest better AI-powered photo and video processing, along with upgraded hardware on the Pro models. Expected features include: Better on-device photo editing

Upgraded sensors on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL Whether the standard Pixel 10 gets the same camera tech as the Pro models remains to be seen.

Design and Display: Familiar, But Bigger? Visually, the Pixel 10 series is expected to refine Google’s familiar design language—think minimal, clean lines with a prominent horizontal camera bar. The Pro XL will likely feature a larger 6.7–6.8-inch OLED display, while the standard Pixel 10 should come in at around 6.1–6.2 inches. AI Features: Deep Integration Across the OS The Pixel 10 will likely serve as the showcase device for Android 16 and the next wave of Google’s AI push. Expect deeper AI integration in: Assistant and voice typing

Smart Reply and Summarize features in apps This lines up with Google’s broader AI strategy, which is increasingly baked into Android.

GPU and Graphics: Imagination Tech Involved? Another major shift: The Pixel 10’s GPU may be powered by Imagination Technologies, according to a GSMArena report. This would be a first for Pixel devices and could improve efficiency and graphical performance—great news for mobile gaming and video editing. What About Pricing? No official pricing yet, but expect similar positioning to last year’s models: Pixel 10: ~£699 / $699

~£699 / $699 Pixel 10 Pro: ~£849 / $899

~£849 / $899 Pixel 10 Pro XL: ~£999+ / $999+ With rising hardware costs and bigger features, don’t be surprised if prices nudge up slightly this year—especially for the XL model. Should You Wait For the Pixel 10? If you’re using a Pixel 6 or older, yes, the Pixel 10 is worth waiting for—especially with the big changes in processing and AI features. But if you’re on a Pixel 7 or 8, the upgrade may be more marginal unless you’re after the Pro XL’s larger screen or camera hardware. If you want a flagship Android phone now, consider one from our Best Flagship Phones roundup. Alternatively, picking up a refurbished Pixel can save you a chunk of cash.