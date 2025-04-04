US Tariffs Mean Phone Prices Will Be “YUGE”, Consoles Too…

TL;DR – How will Trump’s tariffs affect the cost of smartphones , consoles and other cherished consumer goods?

In early April 2025, President Donald Trump announced a sweeping new round of tariffs on imported goods, marking a major shift in U.S. trade policy.

Framed by the administration as a push toward economic “Liberation Day,” the new tariff regime is designed to push for more reciprocal trade practices and reduce the U.S. goods trade deficit.

But for consumers, this could mean one thing above all: higher prices on a wide range of everyday products.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s changing—and what might soon cost you more.

What’s in the New Tariffs?

At the core of the new policy is a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all imported goods, effective April 5, 2025.

On top of that, “reciprocal tariffs”—designed to mirror the duties other countries place on U.S. exports—have been applied to imports from nations with major trade surpluses with the U.S.