[STUDY] 73% of iPhone Users “Tempted” By Google’s Pixel Phones

TL;DR – Plenty of iPhone Users Are Warming To The Idea of Google’s Pixel Phones…
We surveyed 3,000 iPhone-using subscribers from our I/O Newsletter earlier this year to see whether Google’s Pixel phones have become a real alternative in the eyes of iPhone users in 2025.
- 63% of surveyed iPhone users now view Pixel as a serious alternative.
- Top reasons include better cameras, 7-year updates, and AI-driven features.
- Google’s long-term Pixel strategy is starting to resonate—especially with Apple’s core base.
With Google now matching Apple’s 7-year update policy, pushing hard on AI features, and building tighter integration with its ecosystem, we wanted to know: is it working?
Short answer: yes.
63% of iPhone Users Say Pixel Is a Viable Alternative
Google’s Pixel strategy is clearly paying off. Among the iPhone users we surveyed:
- 63% said they now view Pixel as a viable iPhone alternative.
That’s a big deal. iPhone users are famously loyal, and for years, no Android phone has come close in their eyes.
But in 2025, things are shifting—and quickly.
We dug deeper into what’s driving this change, asking those who answered “yes” to tell us why they’re considering the switch.
Top Reasons iPhone Users Say Pixel Is a Real Option in 2025
📸 Advanced Photography Features — 72%
Pixel’s editing tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight consistently topped the list. Respondents said Pixel’s camera feels “a step ahead” of iPhone when it comes to creativity, with AI doing most of the heavy lifting.
🔄 7 Years of Software Support — 61%
Apple’s long update cycles have always been a major selling point. Now that Pixel matches that with the Pixel 9 series, many users say the gap has closed—and for some, it’s a dealbreaker finally removed.
🎨 More Personalization Options — 55%
Pixel gives users more freedom to tweak their phone, from custom widgets to system-wide themes and default apps. For iPhone users who feel boxed in, this level of control is refreshing.
🔗 Better Google Integration — 49%
If you live in Gmail, Google Photos, or Drive, a Pixel just makes more sense. Users say the experience is smoother and more deeply integrated than on iOS.
🤖 Innovative AI Features — 46%
Pixel-exclusive tools like Call Screening, Circle to Search, and Live Translate are turning heads. Many iPhone users called the Pixel experience “smarter” and more useful day-to-day.
What iPhone Users Are Saying
“Magic Eraser alone makes me want to switch. I take a ton of photos and that kind of editing power is next level.”
— Liam D., iPhone 14 Pro user
“Now that Pixel gets seven years of updates, I’m honestly tempted. That was always my main reason to stick with iPhone.”
— Sophia W., iPhone 13 Mini user
“Apple feels kind of stuck. Pixel just seems more fun—and more helpful.”
— Jordan M., iPhone XR user
What This Means for You
If you’re an iPhone user who’s been Pixel-curious, 2025 is probably the best time to take a closer look.
Google’s hardware has matured, its update policy is now best-in-class, and its AI-powered features are ahead of the curve. It’s not just an Android phone anymore—it’s the Android phone.
