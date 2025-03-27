[STUDY] 73% of iPhone Users “Tempted” By Google’s Pixel Phones

TL;DR – Plenty of iPhone Users Are Warming To The Idea of Google’s Pixel Phones…

With Google now matching Apple’s 7-year update policy, pushing hard on AI features, and building tighter integration with its ecosystem, we wanted to know: is it working?

Short answer: yes.

63% of iPhone Users Say Pixel Is a Viable Alternative

Google’s Pixel strategy is clearly paying off. Among the iPhone users we surveyed:

63% said they now view Pixel as a viable iPhone alternative.

That’s a big deal. iPhone users are famously loyal, and for years, no Android phone has come close in their eyes.

But in 2025, things are shifting—and quickly.

We dug deeper into what’s driving this change, asking those who answered “yes” to tell us why they’re considering the switch.