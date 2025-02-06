TL;DR – Apple has attempted to block a newly launched adult content browser for iOS, Hot Tub…

APPLE FORCED TO ALLOW ADULT CONTENT BROWSER ON iOS

For the first time, iOS users in Europe can officially download an adult content browser, thanks to AltStore PAL, a third-party app store made possible by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

This browser, which offers unrestricted access to content that Apple traditionally blocks, is being described as the first “Apple-approved porn app.”

However, Apple strongly rejects that label, stating:

“Apple does not approve of this app.”

Instead, the company has blamed the EU’s new laws for forcing it to allow third-party app stores that distribute content it would normally prohibit.

APPLE VS. THE DIGITAL MARKETS ACT

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires Apple to allow third-party app stores and alternative app distribution methods in the EU, opening the door to platforms like AltStore PAL.

Unlike the App Store, AltStore can distribute content that doesn’t meet Apple’s strict guidelines.

Apple has been vocal about its opposition to the DMA, claiming it increases risks for users.

A statement from the company criticised the EU for exposing European users to “unsavoury services such as pornography, illegal drugs” and other content prohibited on the App Store.