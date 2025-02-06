TL;DR – Apple has attempted to block a newly launched adult content browser for iOS, Hot Tub…
Apple is once again at odds with a new adult content browser for iOS, which has launched on AltStore PAL, a third-party app store in Europe made possible by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
While Apple insists it does not approve of the app, the EU’s new rules force Apple to allow third-party app stores, increasing competition but also sparking concerns over content moderation.
- The world’s first “Apple-approved porn app” is now available on AltStore PAL, a third-party app store in the EU.
- Apple denies approving the app, stating that it does not endorse such content.
- The DMA forced Apple to allow third-party app stores, expanding user choice but reducing Apple’s control.
- Apple has criticised the EU’s DMA, claiming it exposes users to “unsavoury services” such as pornography and illegal content.
- AltStore, backed by Epic Games, argues Apple is using “safety concerns” as a pretext to maintain its monopoly.
APPLE FORCED TO ALLOW ADULT CONTENT BROWSER ON iOS
For the first time, iOS users in Europe can officially download an adult content browser, thanks to AltStore PAL, a third-party app store made possible by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
This browser, which offers unrestricted access to content that Apple traditionally blocks, is being described as the first “Apple-approved porn app.”
However, Apple strongly rejects that label, stating:
“Apple does not approve of this app.”
Instead, the company has blamed the EU’s new laws for forcing it to allow third-party app stores that distribute content it would normally prohibit.
APPLE VS. THE DIGITAL MARKETS ACT
The Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires Apple to allow third-party app stores and alternative app distribution methods in the EU, opening the door to platforms like AltStore PAL.
Unlike the App Store, AltStore can distribute content that doesn’t meet Apple’s strict guidelines.
Apple has been vocal about its opposition to the DMA, claiming it increases risks for users.
A statement from the company criticised the EU for exposing European users to “unsavoury services such as pornography, illegal drugs” and other content prohibited on the App Store.
Does Apple Still Have Control?
Even though the DMA forces Apple to allow third-party stores, the company still certifies apps for iOS—meaning all apps must go through a review process before being available, even if they are on alternative app stores.
However, Apple clarified that certification “does not imply endorsement”, distancing itself from controversial apps like this adult content browser.
ALTSTORE HITS BACK AT APPLE
AltStore PAL, which is supported by Epic Games, has fired back at Apple, accusing it of using “safety as a pretext” to maintain its monopoly.
Epic, which has been locked in a legal battle with Apple for years over app distribution rights, sees the DMA as a victory in breaking Apple’s grip on the iOS ecosystem.
Apple, however, argues that third-party marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic Games do not necessarily uphold the same safety standards, potentially exposing users to content Apple would normally ban.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR iOS USERS
For iPhone users in the EU, this marks a major shift.
Third-party app stores are now an option, meaning users can install apps Apple wouldn’t normally allow, including adult content apps.
In a deeply uncertain digital world – where the billionaire owners of our social media apps are falling in line with a damaging US government agenda, and where Elon Musk is reportedly pilfering government departments Americans trusted to keep their data safe – there was something comforting about having a watchful guard dog like Apple casting an overly-stringent eye over what was safe and welcome on the App Store and what wasn’t.
However, Apple still controls app certification, so don’t expect completely unrestricted content.
The company will likely continue fighting against apps it deems inappropriate, and users outside the EU won’t have access to third-party stores at all.
WILL APPLE TRY TO RESTRICT ACCESS?
Apple may not be able to ban apps like this outright in the EU, but it could still introduce technical or policy-based restrictions to limit their functionality.
The battle over app distribution freedom vs. platform security is far from over, and Apple is unlikely to back down without a fight.
For now, iOS users outside the EU are still restricted to Apple’s walled-garden App Store, while EU users get a glimpse of what a more open iOS ecosystem could look like.
