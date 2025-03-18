iPhone 17 Specs: Full Breakdown of Every Model in Apple’s 2025 Lineup

If you’re wondering how the iPhone 17 specs stack up across the full lineup, here’s a complete, no-nonsense breakdown.

From display tech to chipsets, camera configurations to RAM, here’s exactly what you need to know before you upgrade.

Apple is expected to launch four models in the iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max / Ultra

Let’s dive into the specs of each iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17 Specs (Base Model) Spec Details Display 6.27-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion Chip Apple A19 RAM 8GB (expected) Rear Cameras Dual-lens system (likely Wide + Ultra Wide) Front Camera 24MP, six-element lens Storage Options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery TBD – likely similar to iPhone 16 Build Aluminum frame, glass back SIM eSIM only (global) Expected Price $799 ✅ Key upgrade: First time ProMotion (120Hz) comes to a standard iPhone. The standard iPhone 17 delivers a handful of meaningful upgrades that set it apart from the iPhone 16, making it a much more capable device — even though it’s still Apple’s most affordable flagship. ProMotion Display (120Hz Refresh Rate) iPhone 16 still used a standard 60Hz panel — smooth enough, but noticeably behind the Pro models.

still used a standard 60Hz panel — smooth enough, but noticeably behind the Pro models. iPhone 17 finally brings ProMotion (120Hz LTPO OLED) to the base model for the first time ever. ✅ Why it matters:

A higher refresh rate makes everything feel faster and smoother — from scrolling and animations to gaming and UI transitions. This brings the standard iPhone much closer to the experience you get on a Pro model, without paying Pro prices. 24MP Front Camera (Up from 12MP) The iPhone 16 still used a 12MP selfie camera , unchanged from previous generations.

, unchanged from previous generations. The iPhone 17 doubles the resolution to 24MP, with a six-element lens for improved clarity. ✅ Why it matters:

Better selfies, clearer FaceTime calls, and sharper video recordings — especially useful if you use your front camera for content, calls, or Face ID in low-light conditions. A19 Chip (New Architecture) The A19 chip replaces the A18, offering improved performance and power efficiency.

replaces the A18, offering improved performance and power efficiency. While exact benchmarks aren’t public yet, Apple typically delivers around 10–15% performance gains per generation. ✅ Why it matters:

Apps load faster, multitasking is smoother, and battery efficiency improves — all without needing Pro-tier silicon. It’s a future-proof upgrade that ensures your phone won’t feel slow two years down the line. More RAM (Expected 8GB, Up from 6GB) The iPhone 16 had 6GB of RAM , which was already decent.

, which was already decent. iPhone 17 is expected to ship with 8GB RAM, matching last year’s Pro models. ✅ Why it matters:

More RAM means better multitasking, faster app switching, and improved performance for gaming, editing, and long-term software support. Slimmer Design With eSIM-Only Setup Apple is continuing its eSIM-only push globally , starting with the iPhone 14 in the US and now expanding worldwide.

, starting with the iPhone 14 in the US and now expanding worldwide. iPhone 17 also keeps the aluminum + glass design, but with likely small refinements for a sleeker look. ✅ Why it matters:

Going fully eSIM allows for more internal space and a cleaner design. It’s also a sign that Apple’s gradually phasing out physical SIM slots altogether. Same Price, Better Specs Despite all these upgrades, the iPhone 17 is expected to stick to the same $799 starting price .

. That’s a big win for consumers — more features and future-proof performance, without a higher cost. Bottom Line: iPhone 17 Is a Much Bigger Upgrade Than iPhone 16 Was If you’re on an older iPhone — even an iPhone 14 or 15 — the iPhone 17 brings a noticeably better experience, particularly in display quality and camera performance. It also makes the standard model feel far less compromised compared to the Pro versions.

iPhone 17 Air Specs A brand-new model replacing the Plus — thinner, lighter, and more design-focused, while still packing premium display and performance features. Spec Details Display 6.6-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion Chip Apple A19 RAM 8GB (expected) Rear Cameras Single 48MP lens (no Ultra Wide) Front Camera 24MP, six-element lens Storage Options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery Larger than standard iPhone 17 (space saved by fewer cameras) Build Ultra-thin aluminum design SIM eSIM only (worldwide) Other Features Camera Control button Expected Price $899 ✅ Key feature: Slimmer, more premium design without jumping to Pro-tier pricing.

iPhone 17 Pro Specs The Pro model balances performance, camera power, and size—making it the most well-rounded in the lineup. Spec Details Display 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion Chip Apple A19 Pro (3nm N3P process) RAM 12GB Rear Cameras Triple 48MP system (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) Front Camera 24MP, six-element lens Storage Options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery TBD – slightly larger than base model Build Glass-aluminum hybrid (rumored redesign) Cooling Vapor chamber cooling system Other Features Improved anti-reflective “super hard” display coating SIM eSIM only Expected Price $1,099 ✅ Key upgrade: 48MP triple camera system across the board + 12GB RAM. The iPhone 17 Pro isn’t just a mild refresh — it’s a meaningful upgrade across performance, camera hardware, and design. More Power, Better Efficiency The new A19 Pro chip (3nm N3P) offers faster speeds and better power efficiency than the A18 Pro in the 16 Pro.

(3nm N3P) offers faster speeds and better power efficiency than the A18 Pro in the 16 Pro. 12GB RAM (up from 8GB) gives you smoother multitasking and longer performance headroom. Big Camera Hardware Boost The triple 48MP system is a full upgrade — even the Telephoto and Ultra Wide sensors get bumped from 12MP to 48MP.

is a full upgrade — even the Telephoto and Ultra Wide sensors get bumped from 12MP to 48MP. 24MP front camera is a big jump from 12MP on the iPhone 16 Pro — better for selfies, FaceTime, and content creators. Design + Durability Refinements Rumored glass-aluminum hybrid build improves durability without losing wireless charging.

improves durability without losing wireless charging. New anti-reflective, super-hard display coating means fewer scratches and better outdoor visibility.

means fewer scratches and better outdoor visibility. Vapor chamber cooling helps sustain performance during gaming or heavy workloads — something the iPhone 16 Pro lacked. Why It Matters This isn’t just a spec bump — it’s a smarter, faster, and more camera-capable Pro iPhone.

If you skipped the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro gives you more of everything that matters: performance, camera quality, and durability. ✅ Bottom line: It’s the most balanced iPhone in the lineup — and a major leap over last year’s Pro model.

iPhone 17 Pro Max / Ultra Specs The top-of-the-line iPhone — with the biggest display, best battery, and highest price. Spec Details Display 6.86–6.9-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion Chip Apple A19 Pro (3nm N3P process) RAM 12GB Rear Cameras Triple 48MP system (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) Front Camera 24MP, six-element lens Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, possibly 2TB Battery Largest in the lineup Build Aluminum-glass hybrid, refined rear design Cooling Advanced vapor chamber cooling Other Features Smaller Dynamic Island (rumored) SIM eSIM only Expected Price $1,199+ ✅ Key feature: The no-compromise iPhone, possibly rebranded as “Ultra” in 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro Max (or Ultra) pushes everything to the limit — bigger display, better battery, more storage, and a refined design. Display + Design Upgrades 6.86–6.9-inch LTPO OLED display – Apple’s largest screen yet, perfect for content consumption and productivity.

– Apple’s largest screen yet, perfect for content consumption and productivity. Smaller Dynamic Island (rumored) means more usable screen space.

means more usable screen space. Aluminum-glass hybrid build offers a sleeker, more durable design. Maxed-Out Performance A19 Pro chip on a cutting-edge 3nm process, paired with 12GB RAM , delivers blazing-fast performance.

on a cutting-edge 3nm process, paired with , delivers blazing-fast performance. Advanced vapor chamber cooling keeps the device running efficiently under heavy load — ideal for gaming and pro-level tasks. Pro-Level Camera System Triple 48MP setup (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) — same as the Pro, but enhanced by the bigger sensor space and cooling.

(Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) — same as the Pro, but enhanced by the bigger sensor space and cooling. 24MP front camera gives you better selfies and sharper video quality. Biggest Battery in the Lineup Expect longer endurance than any other iPhone 17 model — thanks to the larger chassis and more efficient internals. More Storage Headroom Up to 1TB standard, with potential for a 2TB option, giving creators and power users serious storage flexibility. 💡 Why It Matters This model is built for users who want everything maxed out — performance, screen size, battery life, and camera capabilities.

— performance, screen size, battery life, and camera capabilities. If the Ultra branding sticks, it reflects Apple’s strategy to clearly separate its most premium model from the rest. ✅ Bottom line: It’s the ultimate iPhone — not just bigger, but better across the board. If you want the best Apple can offer, this is it.

iPhone 17 Specs Comparison Table Pin 🍏 iPhone 17 Display: 📏 6.27″, 120Hz Chip: ⚡ A19 RAM: 🧠 8GB Rear Cameras: 📷 Dual (Wide + UW) Front Camera: 🤳 24MP Storage: 💾 128GB–512GB Price (est.): 💰 $799 💨 iPhone 17 Air Display: 📏 6.6″, 120Hz Chip: ⚡ A19 RAM: 🧠 8GB Rear Camera: 📸 Single 48MP Front Camera: 🤳 24MP Storage: 💾 128GB–512GB Price (est.): 💸 $899 🌟 iPhone 17 Pro Display: 📏 6.3″, 120Hz Chip: 🚀 A19 Pro RAM: 💪 12GB Rear Cameras: 📷📷📷 Triple 48MP Front Camera: 🤳 24MP Storage: 💾 128GB–1TB Price (est.): 💎 $1,099 👑 iPhone 17 Pro Max / Ultra Display: 📏 6.86–6.9″, 120Hz Chip: 🚀 A19 Pro RAM: 💪 12GB Rear Cameras: 📷📷📷 Triple 48MP Front Camera: 🤳 24MP Storage: 💾 256GB–1TB+ Price (est.): 💰✨ $1,199+