Dimensity 9400 Makes BIG Splash In AnTuTu Benchmark Rankings…

Dimensirty 9400 Does Some Impressive Numbers In New Benchmark Tests...

TL;DR – MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 has taken the top spot in the AnTuTu benchmark rankings for January 2025

With a record-breaking score of 3,449,366 points, the Dimensity 9400 leads in CPU, GPU, memory, and UX performance.

  • 🚀 AnTuTu LeaderDimensity 9400 beats Snapdragon 8 Elite with 3,449,366 points.
  • 🔥 Next-Gen Performance – Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, offering better efficiency and heat management.
  • 🎮 Powerful GPU & CPU – High CPU & GPU scores give it an edge in gaming and multitasking.
  • Future Upgrade Incoming – MediaTek is already working on the Dimensity 9400+, featuring an overclocked CPU at 3.7 GHz.

With these results, MediaTek has cemented itself as a top-tier competitor in the flagship SoC space.

Is The Dimensity 9400 Better Than Snapdragon 8 Elite? Kinda…

Table of Contents

MediaTek has officially taken the performance crown, with its Dimensity 9400 leading the AnTuTu benchmark rankings for January 2025.

This is a major win for MediaTek, as it surpasses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite in raw power, further proving that MediaTek is no longer just a budget-friendly alternative—it’s a flagship powerhouse.

DIMENSITY 9400 VS SNAPDRAGON 8 ELITE: THE NUMBERS

According to AnTuTu’s latest results (source), the Dimensity 9400 posted an impressive 3,449,366 points, setting a new high for mobile chipsets.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • CPU Score786,574 points
  • GPU Score1,422,243 points
  • Memory Score725,851 points
  • UX Score514,698 points

These numbers highlight MediaTek’s rapid progress in both raw computing power and graphical performance, an area where Qualcomm has traditionally dominated.

The high GPU score is especially noteworthy, as it suggests significant improvements in gaming and graphics-heavy applications.

Below is a comparison of benchmarks for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in a table format, based on the search results provided:

BenchmarkMediaTek Dimensity 9400Snapdragon 8 Elite
AnTuTu 10 (Total Score)2,647,0122,800,003
AnTuTu 10 (CPU)600,293597,522
AnTuTu 10 (GPU)1,194,7841,174,108
AnTuTu 10 (Memory)408,283594,021
AnTuTu 10 (UX)443,652434,352
GeekBench 6 (Single-Core)2,8743,033
GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core)8,9699,271
3DMark (Graphics Test)112 FPS140 FPS
3DMark (Score)18,73923,528
Ray Tracing (3DMark)9.44 Mpixels/sec12.9 Mpixels/sec
AI Performance (GeekBench AI)Not explicitly mentioned20 tokens/sec (on-device LLM)
Thermal PerformanceNot explicitly mentioned36.7°C (AnTuTu), 39°C (CPU throttling)
TDP (Power Consumption)8.2 W8.2 W

Summary:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite generally outperforms in AnTuTu total score, GeekBench single/multi-core, 3DMark graphics, and ray tracing benchmarks.
  • Dimensity 9400 has a slight edge in AnTuTu CPU and UX scores, and a higher GPU score in AnTuTu.
  • Both chips are manufactured using a 3nm process and have similar TDP values, but Snapdragon 8 Elite shows better thermal efficiency under load .

For more detailed information, you can refer to NanoReview and Beebom.

3NM MANUFACTURING & NEXT-GEN CORE DESIGN

The Dimensity 9400 is built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 3-nanometer process, bringing:

Higher efficiency – Lower power consumption for improved battery life.
Better thermals – Less heat buildup during intense tasks.
Increased performance per watt – More power without sacrificing efficiency.

The CPU architecture follows a 1+3+4 core design, consisting of:

  • 1 Cortex-X5 core @ 3.4 GHz – Handles the most demanding tasks.
  • 3 Cortex-X4 cores @ 2.96 GHz – For performance-heavy applications.
  • 4 Cortex-A720 cores @ 2.27 GHz – Efficiency cores for everyday use.

This combination ensures a balance of power and efficiency, making it ideal for flagship smartphones.

WHAT’S NEXT? DIMENSITY 9400+ INCOMING

MediaTek isn’t stopping here. A Dimensity 9400+ is already in the works, featuring an overclocked CPU at 3.7 GHz.

“MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fueling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” said Joe Chen, President at MediaTek. “As the fourth-generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 continues to build on our momentum of steady growth in market share, and MediaTek’s legacy of delivering flagship performance in the most efficient design for the best user experiences.”

MediaTek

If this upgrade delivers as expected, MediaTek could extend its lead even further, putting more pressure on Qualcomm’s next-gen chips.

THE BOTTOM LINE

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 has proven itself as a top-tier SoC, outperforming the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the latest AnTuTu benchmark rankings.

With powerful CPU and GPU performance, improved efficiency, and a potential 9400+ variant on the way, MediaTek is now a serious competitor in the flagship smartphone market.

