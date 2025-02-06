Dimensity 9400 Makes BIG Splash In AnTuTu Benchmark Rankings…

TL;DR – MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 has taken the top spot in the AnTuTu benchmark rankings for January 2025
With a record-breaking score of 3,449,366 points, the Dimensity 9400 leads in CPU, GPU, memory, and UX performance.
- 🚀 AnTuTu Leader – Dimensity 9400 beats Snapdragon 8 Elite with 3,449,366 points.
- 🔥 Next-Gen Performance – Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, offering better efficiency and heat management.
- 🎮 Powerful GPU & CPU – High CPU & GPU scores give it an edge in gaming and multitasking.
- ⚡ Future Upgrade Incoming – MediaTek is already working on the Dimensity 9400+, featuring an overclocked CPU at 3.7 GHz.
With these results, MediaTek has cemented itself as a top-tier competitor in the flagship SoC space.
Is The Dimensity 9400 Better Than Snapdragon 8 Elite? Kinda…
MediaTek has officially taken the performance crown, with its Dimensity 9400 leading the AnTuTu benchmark rankings for January 2025.
This is a major win for MediaTek, as it surpasses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite in raw power, further proving that MediaTek is no longer just a budget-friendly alternative—it’s a flagship powerhouse.
DIMENSITY 9400 VS SNAPDRAGON 8 ELITE: THE NUMBERS
According to AnTuTu’s latest results (source), the Dimensity 9400 posted an impressive 3,449,366 points, setting a new high for mobile chipsets.
Here’s the breakdown:
- CPU Score – 786,574 points
- GPU Score – 1,422,243 points
- Memory Score – 725,851 points
- UX Score – 514,698 points
These numbers highlight MediaTek’s rapid progress in both raw computing power and graphical performance, an area where Qualcomm has traditionally dominated.
The high GPU score is especially noteworthy, as it suggests significant improvements in gaming and graphics-heavy applications.
Below is a comparison of benchmarks for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in a table format, based on the search results provided:
|Benchmark
|MediaTek Dimensity 9400
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|AnTuTu 10 (Total Score)
|2,647,012
|2,800,003
|AnTuTu 10 (CPU)
|600,293
|597,522
|AnTuTu 10 (GPU)
|1,194,784
|1,174,108
|AnTuTu 10 (Memory)
|408,283
|594,021
|AnTuTu 10 (UX)
|443,652
|434,352
|GeekBench 6 (Single-Core)
|2,874
|3,033
|GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core)
|8,969
|9,271
|3DMark (Graphics Test)
|112 FPS
|140 FPS
|3DMark (Score)
|18,739
|23,528
|Ray Tracing (3DMark)
|9.44 Mpixels/sec
|12.9 Mpixels/sec
|AI Performance (GeekBench AI)
|Not explicitly mentioned
|20 tokens/sec (on-device LLM)
|Thermal Performance
|Not explicitly mentioned
|36.7°C (AnTuTu), 39°C (CPU throttling)
|TDP (Power Consumption)
|8.2 W
|8.2 W
Summary:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite generally outperforms in AnTuTu total score, GeekBench single/multi-core, 3DMark graphics, and ray tracing benchmarks.
- Dimensity 9400 has a slight edge in AnTuTu CPU and UX scores, and a higher GPU score in AnTuTu.
- Both chips are manufactured using a 3nm process and have similar TDP values, but Snapdragon 8 Elite shows better thermal efficiency under load .
For more detailed information, you can refer to NanoReview and Beebom.
3NM MANUFACTURING & NEXT-GEN CORE DESIGN
The Dimensity 9400 is built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 3-nanometer process, bringing:
✅ Higher efficiency – Lower power consumption for improved battery life.
✅ Better thermals – Less heat buildup during intense tasks.
✅ Increased performance per watt – More power without sacrificing efficiency.
The CPU architecture follows a 1+3+4 core design, consisting of:
- 1 Cortex-X5 core @ 3.4 GHz – Handles the most demanding tasks.
- 3 Cortex-X4 cores @ 2.96 GHz – For performance-heavy applications.
- 4 Cortex-A720 cores @ 2.27 GHz – Efficiency cores for everyday use.
This combination ensures a balance of power and efficiency, making it ideal for flagship smartphones.
WHAT’S NEXT? DIMENSITY 9400+ INCOMING
MediaTek isn’t stopping here. A Dimensity 9400+ is already in the works, featuring an overclocked CPU at 3.7 GHz.
If this upgrade delivers as expected, MediaTek could extend its lead even further, putting more pressure on Qualcomm’s next-gen chips.
THE BOTTOM LINE
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 has proven itself as a top-tier SoC, outperforming the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the latest AnTuTu benchmark rankings.
With powerful CPU and GPU performance, improved efficiency, and a potential 9400+ variant on the way, MediaTek is now a serious competitor in the flagship smartphone market.
