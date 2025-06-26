Google has officially launched Gemini CLI, a command-line interface tool designed to bring its advanced Gemini AI models directly into developers’ terminals. Think code analysis, documentation generation, debugging, and even web app creation—all handled via simple natural language commands, right in your shell.

This is Google’s most developer-focused AI release yet, giving you powerful tools without having to leave the terminal—or touch a mouse.

What Is Gemini CLI?

At its core, Gemini CLI connects developers to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro (and 1.5 Pro) models. It’s built in TypeScript and works across Windows, macOS, and Linux. The tool installs easily via:

bashCopyEdit npx https://github.com/google-gemini/gemini-cli

After installation, you pick a theme and authenticate with your Google account to get started. No credit card required for the free tier.