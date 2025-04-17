Apple just dropped iOS 18.4.1, a minor but important update aimed at squashing bugs and fixing stability issues—including a frustrating CarPlay glitch that’s been affecting some users since iOS 18.4 launched in late March.

If your iPhone’s been acting up lately (especially in the car), this one’s worth installing.

What’s New In iOS 18.4.1?

This update isn’t about adding flashy new features. It’s a classic bug fix release, targeting behind-the-scenes improvements to make your iPhone run better.

Here’s what Apple officially says:

“This update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles.”

That last part is key—wireless CarPlay hasn’t been working properly for some users, especially in certain vehicle models.

iOS 18.4.1 should fix that, restoring your hands-free navigation and music setup to normal.