RCS Messaging FINALLY Comes To iPhone: Here’s Why It’s Important

TL;DR – Finally: Secure Texting Between iPhone and Android Is Coming Apple will support end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Encrypted RCS is powered by the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) standard.

standard. Messages between Android and iPhone users will finally be secure and feature-rich.

Rollout is expected in upcoming iOS, macOS, and watchOS updates later in 2025.

later in 2025. Apple's move comes amid regulatory pressure and improved RCS standards.

Apple is about to fix one of the most frustrating disconnects in mobile messaging — and yes, it’s actually a big deal. In a rare move toward cross-platform cooperation, Apple has confirmed it will support end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in upcoming software updates. That means Android and iPhone users will finally be able to message each other securely — without relying on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal.

What’s Changing, Exactly? Pin Right now, when you text an Android user from your iPhone, it’s an insecure SMS message. It’s slow, clunky, and totally unencrypted — a problem that’s lingered for years. But with Apple now onboard with RCS (Rich Communication Services), things are about to change. The new RCS protocol — updated by the GSMA (GSM Association) — now includes end-to-end encryption (E2EE) powered by the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) standard. It’s a significant upgrade that brings Android-to-iPhone messaging much closer to iMessage-level security. According to the GSMA, Apple was involved in the development of this new RCS standard alongside mobile operators, manufacturers, and tech companies — and now it’s officially rolling out support. “End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross-industry effort to bring it to the RCS Universal Profile,” Apple said in a statement.

So, What Does This Mean for You? When this update rolls out, here’s what you’ll actually notice: Encrypted Chats with Android Users : No more falling back to insecure SMS when texting friends or family on Android.

: No more falling back to insecure SMS when texting friends or family on Android. Better Media Support : RCS supports higher-quality images and videos than SMS or MMS.

: RCS supports higher-quality images and videos than SMS or MMS. Typing Indicators & Read Receipts : These iMessage-style features will work cross-platform.

: These iMessage-style features will work cross-platform. Improved Group Chats: RCS will also improve how group conversations work between iPhone and Android users. It’s worth noting that iMessage still remains exclusive to Apple devices, and it’s not going anywhere. But this move is a meaningful step toward making basic texting better for everyone — even if you’re not fully inside Apple’s ecosystem. And RCS adoption is growing rapidly. Just look at these stats: 🚀 RCS Messaging: Key Stats & Growth Trends 🌍 Global Adoption 📈 3.6 billion+ RCS users worldwide by 2028 .

RCS users worldwide by . 🔜 Users increasing from 2.44 billion to 2.79 billion by 2025 .

to by . 📱 50% of mobile users will use RCS by the end of 2024 .

of mobile users will use RCS by the end of . 🌐 Active users will hit 1.1 billion in 2024, up from 930 million in 2023. 📍 Regional Growth 🇺🇸 North America: 14x surge post-Apple RCS support ( 2024 ).

surge post-Apple RCS support ( ). 🇪🇺 Europe: 40-50% adoption rate in several countries.

adoption rate in several countries. 🇮🇳 India leads with 7% adoption increase, followed by 🇿🇦 South Africa, 🇲🇽 Mexico, 🇪🇸 Spain (3% each), and 🇫🇷 France (2%). 💼 Business Adoption & Performance 📊 RCS adoption rose 40% in June 2023 compared to previous year.

in compared to previous year. 🚀 Infobip reports a 500% year-over-year increase in RCS use.

year-over-year increase in RCS use. 💸 RCS business messaging spend to skyrocket by 929.32% (2024-2028), CAGR: 79.10%. 🔥 Engagement Metrics ✅ Open rate of up to 98% .

. ⏰ 90% of rich messages opened within 15 minutes .

of rich messages opened within . 👀 Users engage with RCS content up to 45 seconds .

. ⚡️ 50% open rate within first 15 seconds .

open rate within first . 🕑 Users spend up to 30 seconds interacting with RCS messages.