iPhone SE 4 Launch MIGHT Be Happening Next Week…

TL;DR – Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 as early as next week, according to multiple reports

The device is expected to feature a major design overhaul, a new A18 chip, and a higher price tag

  • Launch Date: Rumoured for February 11
  • New Design: iPhone 14-style look, ditching the Home button
  • Face ID: No more Touch ID, edge-to-edge display
  • USB-C Port: First time in the SE series
  • Chipset: Apple’s A18 chip for improved performance
  • Camera Upgrade: 48MP sensor for better image quality
  • More RAM: Bumped up to 8GB
  • New Apple Modem: First in-house cellular modem
  • Price Increase: Expected to start at $500 (£500-£550 in the UK)

Latest Apple News

Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 as early as next week, according to multiple reports.

The device is expected to feature a major design overhaul, a new A18 chip, and a higher price tag. Instead of a big launch event, Apple will likely announce it via a press release.

Now, let’s break it all down.

A Major Overhaul in Design

The iPhone SE 4 is getting its biggest redesign ever. Gone is the outdated iPhone 8 look—this one mirrors the iPhone 14.

Here’s what’s changing:

No more Home buttonFace ID replaces Touch ID
Edge-to-edge display – More screen, thinner bezels
USB-C port – Finally replacing Lightning

These changes mean the SE 4 will feel like a modern iPhone, rather than a budget option built on old designs.

Powerful A18 Chip + Apple’s First In-House Modem

Performance-wise, Apple is not holding back. The A18 chip (likely the same one coming in the iPhone 16 lineup) makes this the most powerful iPhone SE ever.

🔹 Faster and more efficient – Could even support Apple Intelligence (AI features in iOS 18)
🔹 First Apple-designed modem – No more Qualcomm dependency

If the in-house modem works well, it could be a game-changer for Apple, giving them more control over 5G performance.

Camera Upgrades: 48MP Sensor & More RAM

Unlike flagship models, the iPhone SE 4 won’t get multiple cameras, but the single-lens system is getting a serious upgrade:

📸 48MP sensor – A huge jump from the previous 12MP
More RAM (8GB) – Smoother multitasking and better AI processing

Expect sharper photos, better low-light performance, and improved image processing.

Price Increase: Is It Still “Budget” Friendly?

One of the biggest selling points of the SE series has been its affordable pricing, but that might change.

💰 Expected price: $500 (approx. £500-£550 in the UK)
📉 Previous SE price: $429 (£449 in the UK)

With this bump, Apple is pushing the SE 4 closer to mid-range pricing, likely to compete with Samsung and Google’s budget-friendly models.

Bonus: PowerBeats Pro 2 Also Launching?

Alongside the iPhone SE 4, Apple may also unveil the PowerBeats Pro 2 with a built-in heart rate monitor—perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Other Apple products expected later this year:

  • MacBook Air with M4 chip
  • New iPad Air and budget iPads

Final Thoughts: Worth the Hype?

The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be the biggest SE upgrade yet. It’s finally ditching the old design, adding Face ID, USB-C, a 48MP camera, and Apple’s A18 chip.

But with a higher price, will it still be the budget iPhone people want?

Expect an official announcement soon—maybe as early as next week.

