iPhone SE 4 Launch MIGHT Be Happening Next Week…

Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 as early as next week, according to multiple reports.

The device is expected to feature a major design overhaul, a new A18 chip, and a higher price tag. Instead of a big launch event, Apple will likely announce it via a press release.

Now, let’s break it all down.

A Major Overhaul in Design The iPhone SE 4 is getting its biggest redesign ever. Gone is the outdated iPhone 8 look—this one mirrors the iPhone 14. Here’s what’s changing: ✅ No more Home button – Face ID replaces Touch ID

✅ Edge-to-edge display – More screen, thinner bezels

✅ USB-C port – Finally replacing Lightning These changes mean the SE 4 will feel like a modern iPhone, rather than a budget option built on old designs. Powerful A18 Chip + Apple’s First In-House Modem Performance-wise, Apple is not holding back. The A18 chip (likely the same one coming in the iPhone 16 lineup) makes this the most powerful iPhone SE ever. 🔹 Faster and more efficient – Could even support Apple Intelligence (AI features in iOS 18)

🔹 First Apple-designed modem – No more Qualcomm dependency If the in-house modem works well, it could be a game-changer for Apple, giving them more control over 5G performance.

Camera Upgrades: 48MP Sensor & More RAM Unlike flagship models, the iPhone SE 4 won’t get multiple cameras, but the single-lens system is getting a serious upgrade: 📸 48MP sensor – A huge jump from the previous 12MP

⚡ More RAM (8GB) – Smoother multitasking and better AI processing Expect sharper photos, better low-light performance, and improved image processing. Price Increase: Is It Still “Budget” Friendly? One of the biggest selling points of the SE series has been its affordable pricing, but that might change. 💰 Expected price: $500 (approx. £500-£550 in the UK)

📉 Previous SE price: $429 (£449 in the UK) With this bump, Apple is pushing the SE 4 closer to mid-range pricing, likely to compete with Samsung and Google’s budget-friendly models.