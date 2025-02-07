iPhone SE 4 Launch MIGHT Be Happening Next Week…

TL;DR – Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 as early as next week, according to multiple reports
The device is expected to feature a major design overhaul, a new A18 chip, and a higher price tag…
- Launch Date: Rumoured for February 11
- New Design: iPhone 14-style look, ditching the Home button
- Face ID: No more Touch ID, edge-to-edge display
- USB-C Port: First time in the SE series
- Chipset: Apple’s A18 chip for improved performance
- Camera Upgrade: 48MP sensor for better image quality
- More RAM: Bumped up to 8GB
- New Apple Modem: First in-house cellular modem
- Price Increase: Expected to start at $500 (£500-£550 in the UK)
Now, let’s break it all down.
A Major Overhaul in Design
The iPhone SE 4 is getting its biggest redesign ever. Gone is the outdated iPhone 8 look—this one mirrors the iPhone 14.
Here’s what’s changing:
✅ No more Home button – Face ID replaces Touch ID
✅ Edge-to-edge display – More screen, thinner bezels
✅ USB-C port – Finally replacing Lightning
These changes mean the SE 4 will feel like a modern iPhone, rather than a budget option built on old designs.
Powerful A18 Chip + Apple’s First In-House Modem
Performance-wise, Apple is not holding back. The A18 chip (likely the same one coming in the iPhone 16 lineup) makes this the most powerful iPhone SE ever.
🔹 Faster and more efficient – Could even support Apple Intelligence (AI features in iOS 18)
🔹 First Apple-designed modem – No more Qualcomm dependency
If the in-house modem works well, it could be a game-changer for Apple, giving them more control over 5G performance.
Camera Upgrades: 48MP Sensor & More RAM
Unlike flagship models, the iPhone SE 4 won’t get multiple cameras, but the single-lens system is getting a serious upgrade:
📸 48MP sensor – A huge jump from the previous 12MP
⚡ More RAM (8GB) – Smoother multitasking and better AI processing
Expect sharper photos, better low-light performance, and improved image processing.
Price Increase: Is It Still “Budget” Friendly?
One of the biggest selling points of the SE series has been its affordable pricing, but that might change.
💰 Expected price: $500 (approx. £500-£550 in the UK)
📉 Previous SE price: $429 (£449 in the UK)
With this bump, Apple is pushing the SE 4 closer to mid-range pricing, likely to compete with Samsung and Google’s budget-friendly models.
Bonus: PowerBeats Pro 2 Also Launching?
Alongside the iPhone SE 4, Apple may also unveil the PowerBeats Pro 2 with a built-in heart rate monitor—perfect for fitness enthusiasts.
Other Apple products expected later this year:
- MacBook Air with M4 chip
- New iPad Air and budget iPads
Final Thoughts: Worth the Hype?
The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be the biggest SE upgrade yet. It’s finally ditching the old design, adding Face ID, USB-C, a 48MP camera, and Apple’s A18 chip.
But with a higher price, will it still be the budget iPhone people want?
Expect an official announcement soon—maybe as early as next week.
