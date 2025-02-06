TL;DR – Samsung’s pre-order bonuses for the Galaxy S25 Ultra end on Friday, 7th February 2025
If you’re considering the upgrade, now is the time to act!
Here’s what you can get:
- ✅ Up to $900 Instant Trade-In Credit – Slash the price by trading in your old device.
- 🎁 Free Storage Upgrade – Get 512GB for the price of 256GB.
- 💳 Up to $350 in Samsung Credits – Use on accessories, tablets, or a Galaxy Watch.
- 📦 Big Bundle Discounts – Save up to 30% on accessories when buying with the S25 Ultra.
All in, the savings total a whopping $1250 – here’s where you can find the offer.
WHY PRE-ORDER THE GALAXY S25 ULTRA?
Pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t just about getting the phone early—it’s about maximising value.
Samsung is offering huge trade-in discounts, free upgrades, and exclusive perks that disappear once the pre-order window closes.
If you want the best deal on Samsung’s latest flagship, here’s why securing your order now is a smart move.
💰 More Value for Your Money – Get instant savings with trade-in and storage upgrades.
🔄 Exclusive Discounts – Avoid paying full price for must-have accessories.
📦 Faster Delivery – Get your device first and avoid post-launch stock shortages.
SHOULD YOU UPGRADE? CHECK THE REVIEWS
Still on the fence? Reviews for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are already out, and they’re pretty good – not earth-shaking.
But if you’re running the S22 or older, the S25 Ultra will feel like a big upgrade.
Just don’t wait too long—these deals are expiring fast. Me? I’d still go with the Pixel 9 Pro XL over the Galaxy S25 Ultra – or maybe even the OnePlus 13 for more value for money.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to be one of the best phones of 2025, and these pre-order bonuses make it an even better deal.
If you’re planning to upgrade, don’t miss out on over $1,250 in savings.
And remember the deadline: Friday, 7th February 2025
Act now before the deals vanish!
