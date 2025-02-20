iPhone 16e Gets An “E” for Effort, No MagSafe Is Criminal…

TL;DR – The iPhone 16e is a minimum-effort, almost punitive release from Apple. I wouldn’t buy one… The iPhone 16e isn’t terrible , but it’s not great either—it feels like a minimal-effort refresh .

, but it’s not great either—it feels like a . The $599 price tag is hard to justify , given the missing features.

, given the missing features. It’s a solid upgrade if you’re coming from an old SE, but not compelling enough for most other buyers.

if you’re coming from an old SE, but for most other buyers. Many early reactions are negative, with critics seeing it as an unnecessary stopgap. My advice? If you want a cheaper iPhone, your best bet is still buying a refurbished model – you’ll save 40% and get access to flagship features. 2025 iPhone Buying Guide

Apple’s latest attempt at an affordable iPhone, the iPhone 16e, is here—and the reactions are all over the place.

While some see it as a decent upgrade from the now-discontinued iPhone SE, others think it’s a missed opportunity, an overpriced placeholder, or even outright “DOA” (dead on arrival).

So, is the iPhone 16e worth your $599, or is Apple just trying to squeeze more money out of budget-conscious buyers?

Let’s break down the good, the bad, and the controversial.

What the iPhone 16e Gets Right Not everyone is hating on the iPhone 16e. Some of the positive takes highlight these key features: Modern Design – No more chunky bezels or a home button. The 16e looks like an iPhone 14, which is a big step up from the outdated SE.

– No more chunky bezels or a home button. The 16e looks like an iPhone 14, which is a big step up from the outdated SE. A18 Chip – This means Apple Intelligence support , making it a future-proof option for AI-driven features.

– This means , making it a future-proof option for AI-driven features. Action Button – A nice addition from the Pro models, offering customizable shortcuts.

– A nice addition from the Pro models, offering customizable shortcuts. 48MP Camera with In-Sensor Crop – Apple ditched the ultrawide lens but claims the new sensor can simulate 2x zoom without losing quality.

– Apple ditched the ultrawide lens but claims the new sensor can simulate 2x zoom without losing quality. Face ID & OLED Display – Both upgrades over the SE’s Touch ID and LCD. For people coming from older iPhones (SE, iPhone 11, or even iPhone XR), this could be a solid upgrade—if they can get past the compromises. Where Apple Dropped the Ball Now, let’s talk about why a lot of people are calling this a “pitiful product”: No MagSafe – Apple has been pushing MagSafe for years, and now it’s missing from this phone.

– Apple has been pushing MagSafe for years, and now it’s missing from this phone. No Dynamic Island – While even the standard iPhone 16 gets it, the 16e is stuck with the same old notch .

– While even the standard iPhone 16 gets it, the 16e is stuck with the . 60Hz Display – In 2025, a $599 phone without a high refresh rate is hard to justify.

– In 2025, a $599 phone without a high refresh rate is hard to justify. No Ultrawide Camera – A single rear camera setup feels like a downgrade compared to even mid-range Android phones.

– A single rear camera setup feels like a downgrade compared to even mid-range Android phones. Price Hike – At $599, it’s $170 more than the last iPhone SE, making it feel less like a “budget” option. Many critics see the iPhone 16e as Apple cutting costs without passing the savings to the consumer. If this phone was $100 cheaper, it might be easier to defend—but at its current price, the missing features feel more like intentional omissions than necessary sacrifices.

The Internet Reacts: Mostly Disappointed On X (formerly Twitter), early reactions are overwhelmingly negative. Users are calling it: “A money grab”

“An overpriced paperweight”

“A phone nobody asked for” Some tech journalists have been more balanced, pointing out that while the phone makes sense in certain markets, Apple’s strategy feels like a half-hearted attempt to fill a gap rather than create a compelling product. Even those defending the 16e often do so with caveats—saying it’s “not bad” but that they wish it offered more for the price.