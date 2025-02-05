Google “Identity Check” For Android: What You Need To Know

TL;DR – Google’s Identity Check For Android Phones Brings Additional Layers of Protection Against Theft Biometric Protection – Identity Check requires fingerprint or face recognition before accessing sensitive settings.

Google has introduced Identity Check, a new Android 15 security feature designed to block unauthorised access in case of device theft.

And it will of course be available inside Android 16 as well (the first Android 16 public beta just launched too).

By enforcing biometric authentication for critical settings, Google is making it significantly harder for thieves to disable security features or reset stolen phones.

Here’s how Identity Check works and why it’s a major step forward in protecting your Android device.

WHAT IS GOOGLE IDENTITY CHECK? Identity Check is a security feature that ensures critical device settings remain protected from unauthorised changes. If a thief steals your phone, they won’t be able to: Change your device PIN or biometric settings

Turn off Find My Device

Access passkeys and sensitive account data

Perform a factory reset This additional layer of protection ensures that even if someone removes your SIM or attempts to reset your phone, they won’t get past Google’s biometric verification.

HOW DOES IDENTITY CHECK WORK? Identity Check relies on biometric authentication—such as fingerprint scanning or face recognition—before allowing access to key settings. But it goes beyond just requiring biometrics; it also factors in trusted locations to make everyday use more convenient. Biometric Protection in Unfamiliar Locations If your device is in an unfamiliar place, Identity Check will always ask for biometrics before allowing access to critical settings. This means even if a thief gets hold of your phone, they can’t disable its security or wipe it clean without your fingerprint or face scan. Trusted Locations: No Hassle at Home To avoid constant authentication prompts, Identity Check allows you to set “trusted locations”—like your home or office—where these security measures are relaxed. While outside these areas, the system enforces strict biometric checks to keep your phone secure.

GOOGLE & SAMSUNG: A SECURITY PARTNERSHIP Identity Check is rolling out first on Pixel devices running Android 15 and Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI 7. Samsung users will also get enhanced protection for Samsung Accounts, showing a deeper security partnership between Google and the Android ecosystem. Other Android manufacturers are expected to integrate Identity Check into their devices later this year. OTHER ANDROID THEFT PROTECTION FEATURES Google is reinforcing Android security with multiple layers of protection against device theft. Here are some of the latest anti-theft features: Theft Detection Lock – Uses AI to detect possible theft (e.g., sudden snatching or movement) and locks the screen automatically.

– Uses AI to detect possible theft (e.g., sudden snatching or movement) and locks the screen automatically. Offline Device Lock – Ensures your phone remains secure even when disconnected from the internet.

– Ensures your phone remains secure even when disconnected from the internet. Remote Lock – Allows users to lock their device remotely for added security. This layered approach aims to make stolen Android devices less valuable to criminals, reducing mobile theft overall.

COLLABORATION WITH GSMA FOR INDUSTRY-WIDE SECURITY Google is also working with GSMA (the global mobile network industry body) to develop new anti-theft solutions that could provide even broader protection across the entire Android ecosystem. Details are still under wraps, but updates are expected later this year. FINAL THOUGHTS: WHY IDENTITY CHECK MATTERS Device theft is a growing problem, and thieves often try to reset stolen phones or disable tracking features. With Identity Check, Google is making it significantly harder for them to succeed. By requiring biometric authentication for crucial settings—especially outside trusted locations—Identity Check is a smart and necessary step forward for Android security. Expect more manufacturers to adopt this feature soon, and if you’re running Android 15 on a Pixel or Samsung device, you’ll benefit from this security boost right away.

