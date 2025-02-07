Let’s take a closer look at who’s winning in the tablet space and what’s driving this surge .

🔹 Tablet market rebounds – 18% YoY growth , 35.9M units shipped 🔹 Apple leads the market – 13.9M iPads sold , 39% market share 🔹 Samsung holds second place – 6.8M units , 13% YoY growth 🔹 Huawei sees massive growth – 2.5M shipments , 51% YoY increase 🔹 Xiaomi enters top 5 – 2.1M units , 106% YoY growth 🔹 Chromebook sales also rise – 4% growth , 6M devices shipped

TL;DR – The global tablet market is back on the rise, with shipments increasing by 18% in Q2 2024 , reaching 35.9 million units

APPLE REMAINS THE MARKET LEADER

Apple continues to dominate the tablet industry, selling 13.9 million iPads in Q2 2024, securing a 39% market share.

📌 Why Apple stays on top:

✅ Strong sales of M-series iPads in the high-end segment

✅ Continued popularity of iPad Pro and iPad Air models

✅ iPadOS improvements enhancing productivity and AI features

Apple’s premium strategy keeps it far ahead, despite increased competition from Android tablet manufacturers.

SAMSUNG AND HUAWEI STRENGTHEN THEIR POSITIONS

Samsung and Huawei are the second and third biggest tablet makers, seeing strong double-digit growth in 2024.

Samsung – 2nd Place

📈 Shipments: 6.8M units (Up 13% YoY)

🔹 Strong demand for Galaxy Tab S series

🔹 Growth in emerging markets, especially India and Southeast Asia

Huawei – 3rd Place

📈 Shipments: 2.5M units (Up 51% YoY)

🔹 Massive demand in China & EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

🔹 Surging sales despite global challenges

Huawei’s comeback in the tablet market is notable, thanks to aggressive expansion in China.