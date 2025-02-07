TL;DR – The global tablet market is back on the rise, with shipments increasing by 18% in Q2 2024, reaching 35.9 million units
Apple continues to dominate the market, while Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi have also seen impressive growth.
🔹 Tablet market rebounds – 18% YoY growth, 35.9M units shipped
🔹 Apple leads the market – 13.9M iPads sold, 39% market share
🔹 Samsung holds second place – 6.8M units, 13% YoY growth
🔹 Huawei sees massive growth – 2.5M shipments, 51% YoY increase
🔹 Xiaomi enters top 5 – 2.1M units, 106% YoY growth
🔹 Chromebook sales also rise – 4% growth, 6M devices shipped
Let’s take a closer look at who’s winning in the tablet space and what’s driving this surge.
APPLE REMAINS THE MARKET LEADER
Apple continues to dominate the tablet industry, selling 13.9 million iPads in Q2 2024, securing a 39% market share.
📌 Why Apple stays on top:
✅ Strong sales of M-series iPads in the high-end segment
✅ Continued popularity of iPad Pro and iPad Air models
✅ iPadOS improvements enhancing productivity and AI features
Apple’s premium strategy keeps it far ahead, despite increased competition from Android tablet manufacturers.
SAMSUNG AND HUAWEI STRENGTHEN THEIR POSITIONS
Samsung and Huawei are the second and third biggest tablet makers, seeing strong double-digit growth in 2024.
Samsung – 2nd Place
📈 Shipments: 6.8M units (Up 13% YoY)
🔹 Strong demand for Galaxy Tab S series
🔹 Growth in emerging markets, especially India and Southeast Asia
Huawei – 3rd Place
📈 Shipments: 2.5M units (Up 51% YoY)
🔹 Massive demand in China & EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
🔹 Surging sales despite global challenges
Huawei’s comeback in the tablet market is notable, thanks to aggressive expansion in China.
LENOVO AND XIAOMI GAIN MOMENTUM
Lenovo and Xiaomi have seen significant growth, with Xiaomi making the biggest move in Q2 2024.
Lenovo – 4th Place
📈 Shipments: 2.5M units (Up 16% YoY)
🔹 Solid presence in key global markets
🔹 Strong positioning in business and education segments
Xiaomi – 5th Place (Biggest Growth!)
📈 Shipments: 2.1M units (Up 106% YoY)
🔹 Surpassed Amazon for a top 5 spot
🔹 High-performance budget tablets driving demand
🔹 Competitive pricing and aggressive promotions
Xiaomi’s rapid growth shows rising consumer interest in value-for-money tablets, especially in China and India.
TABLET MARKET SHARE & GROWTH COMPARISON (Q2 2024)
Here’s a breakdown of the top 5 tablet manufacturers and their shipment performance:
|Rank
|Company
|Shipments (Q2 2024, Millions)
|Market Share (%)
|YoY Growth (%)
|1
|Apple
|13.9M
|39%
|+14%
|2
|Samsung
|6.8M
|19%
|+13%
|3
|Huawei
|2.5M
|7%
|+51%
|4
|Lenovo
|2.5M
|7%
|+16%
|5
|Xiaomi
|2.1M
|6%
|+106%
📌 Biggest Gainers:
✅ Xiaomi (+106%) – Fastest-growing tablet brand in 2024
✅ Huawei (+51%) – Strong comeback in China & EMEA
❌ Amazon dropped out of the top 5, losing share to Xiaomi and Lenovo
KEY TRENDS DRIVING TABLET MARKET GROWTH
Several key factors have contributed to the tablet market’s recovery in 2024:
🔹 New Product Launches – Improved displays, AI-powered features, and premium designs are attracting more users.
🔹 China’s Expanding Tablet Market – Local brands like Huawei and Xiaomi are aggressively pushing their models with affordable pricing.
🔹 India’s Educational Demand – Government initiatives are boosting demand for entry-level and mid-range tablets.
🔹 Hybrid Work & Productivity – More consumers and professionals are looking for tablets as laptop alternatives.
CHROMEBOOK MARKET ALSO GROWS IN Q2 2024
Chromebooks also saw a 4% year-on-year increase, with over 6 million units shipped.
📌 Why Chromebook sales are rising:
✅ Education sector demand – Schools adopting affordable, cloud-based devices
✅ U.S. government funding – Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) driving purchases
✅ Retail discounts – Seasonal promotions boosting shipments
With Chromebooks becoming a staple in schools, expect continued steady growth in this segment.
FUTURE OUTLOOK: TABLETS ARE BACK ON THE MENU…
Looking ahead, 2025 is shaping up to be a strong year for tablets, with brands investing heavily in:
📈 Premium tablets & AI-driven features
📈 Improved productivity tools & detachable keyboards
📈 Competitive pricing strategies to expand market reach
Apple is expected to remain the dominant player, but Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei are gaining ground fast.
