Turns out, people really want the best Samsung has to offer — even if it costs more.

According to a new report from Korea’s Hana Securities, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is absolutely dominating sales. Of the 9.16 million Galaxy S25 units sold in the first two months, more than half — 5.08 million — were Ultras. The standard S25 moved 2.41 million units, while the S25+ came in third with just 1.67 million.

That means the Ultra outsold both the S25 and S25+ combined — by over a million units.

: 9.16 million units Ultra share of total: ~55% Is the Galaxy S25+ Just Not Worth It? This puts Samsung in a weird spot — and it’s not the first time we’ve seen this kind of split. Apple faced something similar with poor iPhone Plus sales and responded by reportedly axing it in favor of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. Samsung, for now, isn’t cutting any models, but it is adding a fourth: the Galaxy S25 Edge. It matches the S25+ in screen size but is thinner and ditches the dedicated telephoto lens in favor of a better main camera. This might make it a better option for people who don’t need the Ultra’s pro-grade camera system but still want a big-screen Samsung phone.

Why People Keep Buying the Ultra

The Ultra isn’t cheap, but it is fully loaded. It offers:

A top-tier display

Multiple telephoto cameras

Built-in S Pen

The best battery life of the lineup

Highest RAM and storage options

Longer software support

It’s basically the “everything phone” — and when you break it down over a 24-month or 36-month payment plan, the cost difference between it and the other models isn’t that dramatic.

If you're eyeing a Samsung flagship but want to save money, consider getting a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra — still a killer phone, and you can save hundreds.

What’s Next for the Galaxy S Line?

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra leading the pack and the S25+ lagging, Samsung might eventually rethink its strategy — especially if the S25 Edge gains traction. For now, though, the Plus model looks like the odd one out: too pricey for budget-conscious buyers, not premium enough for those who want the best.