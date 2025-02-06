Xiaomi 15 Ultra Leak Reveals Properly EPIC, New Design…

While full specs remain unknown, this leak gives us a strong preview of Xiaomi’s vision for its next-generation Ultra device.

XIAOMI 15 ULTRA LEAKED IMAGE REVEALS LEICA-INSPIRED DESIGN

A live image of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra has surfaced, giving us our first real glimpse of Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship.

First reported by GSM Arena, the leak reveals a design inspired by Leica’s M1 rangefinder camera, further cementing Xiaomi’s commitment to premium mobile photography.

While previous fan renders speculated on the phone’s design, this leaked image hints at some unexpected changes, particularly in camera alignment and materials.

🔍 Here’s how the Xiaomi 15 compares to the Xiaomi 15 Pro (both of which are now available to buy)

A CAMERA MODULE UNLIKE ANY OTHER

The biggest talking point of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is its camera module.

Xiaomi has been working closely with Leica, and this leak suggests the collaboration is influencing not just the camera hardware but also the phone’s aesthetics.

Key takeaways from the leaked image:

A redesigned camera layout – Different from fan predictions, reinforcing Leica’s influence.

– Different from fan predictions, reinforcing Leica’s influence. A professional look – Mimicking classic Leica camera designs for a high-end feel.

– Mimicking classic for a high-end feel. Potential new sensors – Though unconfirmed, the module hints at serious photography upgrades.

Xiaomi’s Ultra series has always pushed the envelope in smartphone photography, and the 15 Ultra seems to be no exception.