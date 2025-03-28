WhatsApp As Default Messaging App on iPhone? It’s COMING

TL;DR – You might soon be able to run WhatsApp as your iPhone’s default messaging app…
Hell hath frozen, pigs have flown… and pretty soon you’ll be able to use WhatsApp as the DEFAULT messaging app on iPhone….
- WhatsApp beta for iPhone (version 25.8.10.74) lets some users set it as the default calling and messaging app.
- This leverages new permissions introduced in iOS 18.2 for third-party default apps.
- It’s currently limited to beta testers, with a wider release expected soon.
- Tapping a number in any app could soon launch WhatsApp instead of Apple’s Phone or Messages app.
If you’re deep into the WhatsApp ecosystem, here’s some good news: you might soon be able to make it your go-to app for calls and texts — even on iPhone.
WhatsApp as the Default? It’s Finally Happening on iPhone
Thanks to changes Apple introduced with iOS 18.2, iPhone users can now set third-party apps as the default for messaging and calling. Until now, though, most major apps hadn’t taken advantage of it. That’s starting to change.
According to the always-reliable folks over at WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone (25.8.10.74) quietly adds the ability to set WhatsApp as the default app for both calls and messages.
That means whenever you tap on a phone number inside another app — say, from a contact card, Safari, or your Notes app — it could now launch WhatsApp instead of Apple’s built-in Phone or Messages app.
Who Can Use It?
Right now, this feature is only live for a small group of users running the WhatsApp beta on iOS. There’s no official word on when it’ll roll out more broadly, but it’s safe to assume it’ll arrive in a future stable release if the beta testing goes smoothly.
It’s also unclear if this will work globally right out of the gate — Apple’s new default app permissions still face some region-based restrictions in certain markets.
⚠️ Heads Up: If you’re not in the WhatsApp beta program, you won’t see this option yet. Keep an eye on the App Store and WhatsApp’s release notes in the coming weeks.
Why This Matters
WhatsApp is already the messaging app in much of the world — and in countries like India, Brazil, and large parts of Europe, it’s practically replaced SMS.
Letting users make WhatsApp the default calling and messaging app removes a layer of friction and could shift more iPhone owners away from Apple’s built-in apps entirely.
It also shows how Apple is slowly opening up iOS under regulatory pressure — something that benefits users who want more control over how their devices work.
FAQs
Can I make WhatsApp my default calling and messaging app on iPhone right now?
Only if you’re on the latest WhatsApp beta (25.8.10.74) and part of the test group. It’s not yet available to everyone.
When will this feature be available to all users?
There’s no confirmed release date, but if testing goes well, it should land in a future stable update.
Does this mean I can fully replace iMessage and FaceTime?
You can route calls and messages through WhatsApp by default, but you’ll still need iMessage and FaceTime for Apple-specific features like sending blue-bubble messages or calling other iPhones via Apple’s ecosystem.
Is this only for iPhone users?
Yes — Android users have had more flexibility with default apps for years. This is a bigger deal on iOS because of Apple’s historically closed system.