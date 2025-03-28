WhatsApp As Default Messaging App on iPhone? It’s COMING

TL;DR – You might soon be able to run WhatsApp as your iPhone’s default messaging app…

If you’re deep into the WhatsApp ecosystem, here’s some good news: you might soon be able to make it your go-to app for calls and texts — even on iPhone.

WhatsApp as the Default? It’s Finally Happening on iPhone

Thanks to changes Apple introduced with iOS 18.2, iPhone users can now set third-party apps as the default for messaging and calling. Until now, though, most major apps hadn’t taken advantage of it. That’s starting to change.

According to the always-reliable folks over at WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone (25.8.10.74) quietly adds the ability to set WhatsApp as the default app for both calls and messages.

That means whenever you tap on a phone number inside another app — say, from a contact card, Safari, or your Notes app — it could now launch WhatsApp instead of Apple’s built-in Phone or Messages app.