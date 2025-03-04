Nothing Phone 3a Series Lands With Pro Model And Updates Aplenty…

Nothing Phone 3a & 3a Pro: Bold Design, AI Features, and a Mid-Range Gamble 📸 Periscope Zoom on a Budget – The 3a Pro packs a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical zoom), a rare feature at this price. The standard 3a sticks to 2x zoom.

🚫 U.S. Availability Issues – No official Verizon or AT&T support, and limited warranties through a beta program. 👉 Is the Nothing Phone 3a series worth it? If you love unique design, clean software, and great zoom for cheap, it's a solid choice. But U.S. buyers and long-term software support seekers should think twice.

Nothing is back with its latest mid-range smartphones—the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro—unveiled at MWC 2025. Priced between $379 and $459, these devices aim to challenge Google, Samsung, and other key players in the budget flagship space.

With AI-powered software, upgraded camera hardware, and a bold new design, the 3a series is Nothing’s most ambitious mid-range launch yet. But do these phones deliver enough to justify the hype, or are they just another experiment from the London-based startup?

Design: Bold Experiment or a Step Too Far? Pin Nothing has built its brand around a clean, minimalist aesthetic, but the Phone 3a Pro’s camera design is already proving divisive. The Camera Bump Controversy The 3a Pro introduces a circular camera module housing a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and it’s been met with mixed reactions. Some reviewers have called it “one of the ugliest Android phones ever,” while others see it as a necessary step to introduce better zoom capabilities in the mid-range space. The standard 3a, on the other hand, sticks closer to Nothing’s traditional look, with a smaller, rounded camera bump. If you prefer a more familiar Nothing design, the standard 3a might be the better pick. Material & Durability Upgrades Nothing is using Panda Glass instead of Corning’s Gorilla Glass, which is meant to improve scratch resistance. However, since it’s a less proven material, long-term durability is still a question mark. IP64 water and dust resistance is a nice touch but still lags behind some competitors in the same price range.

Cameras: A Big Leap in Zoom, But Not Perfect One of the biggest changes in the 3a Pro is the introduction of a periscope zoom lens, a rarity at this price point. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Camera Setup: 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN9, OIS) – Same as the Phone 2a, good low-light performance.

– Same as the Phone 2a, good low-light performance. 8MP ultrawide (Sony IMX355, 120° FOV) – A downgrade in resolution, but a wider field of view.

– A downgrade in resolution, but a wider field of view. 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony sensor, 3x optical, 6x hybrid zoom) – A first for Nothing, improving zoom capabilities significantly. Nothing Phone 3a Camera Setup: 50MP main sensor (Samsung GN9, OIS) – Same as 3a Pro.

– Same as 3a Pro. 8MP ultrawide (Sony IMX355, 120° FOV) – Same as 3a Pro.

– Same as 3a Pro. 50MP 2x optical zoom lens – A more modest zoom option compared to the Pro model.

How Do The Cameras Perform? The main sensor is solid, offering good low-light performance thanks to OIS and pixel binning .

is solid, offering thanks to . The ultrawide camera is lower resolution than previous Nothing models , which might be noticeable in detailed shots.

is , which might be noticeable in detailed shots. The periscope telephoto lens on the 3a Pro is a game-changer in this segment, but early tests suggest dynamic range struggles in high-contrast scenes. If zoom is a priority, the 3a Pro is the obvious choice. Otherwise, the standard 3a still holds up well for everyday photography.

Software & AI: Is Essential Space a Gimmick? Nothing OS remains one of the cleanest Android skins, with monochrome icons, dot-matrix widgets, and minimal bloatware. What’s New in Software? Essential Space AI Hub – A new AI-powered content organizer that automatically sorts media, notes, and reminders.

– A new AI-powered content organizer that automatically sorts media, notes, and reminders. Essential Key Button – A dedicated hardware button for AI features, including screen capture, voice notes, and quick access to Essential Space.

– A dedicated hardware button for AI features, including screen capture, voice notes, and quick access to Essential Space. Smart Collections & Flip to Record – AI-powered content grouping and a new voice memo activation gesture. The problem? Most AI features are still in beta. Early feedback suggests that Nothing’s AI ambitions aren’t as polished as Apple’s or Google’s. Software Support Concerns Nothing is promising three years of OS updates and four years of security patches—which falls short of Samsung’s seven-year commitment. If long-term software support is a concern, Google’s Pixel 8a or Samsung’s A-series might be a better option.

Performance & Battery: A Strong Mid-Range Contender Snapdragon 7s Gen 3: A Step Up Nothing ditched MediaTek in favor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which brings: 25% faster CPU performance

35% better GPU performance

More power-efficient 4nm process Paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, the 3a series offers smooth performance for everyday use and even some gaming. However, thermal throttling can kick in during extended gaming sessions. Battery Life & Charging 5,000mAh battery – Good for a full day of use.

– Good for a full day of use. 45W wired charging – 0-50% in 23 minutes .

– 0-50% in . No wireless charging – A downside compared to some competitors.

Pricing & Availability: Where Can You Get It? Model Price (USD) Price (UK) Nothing Phone 3a $379 £329 (~$414) Nothing Phone 3a Pro $459 £399 (~$499) The U.S. Problem Nothing still hasn’t fully solved its U.S. carrier compatibility issues. The 3a series is only available via a beta program, meaning: No full Verizon or AT&T certification (requires manual IMEI registration).

(requires manual IMEI registration). Limited warranty (only 14-day return policy ).

(only ). T-Mobile compatibility is inconsistent. If you’re in the U.S., buying a Pixel 8a or Samsung A35 might be less of a hassle.