TL;DR – Here's what we learned from the first Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leak… Display Size: 6.8 inches (same as last year)

Dimensions: Roughly 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

That's only a 0.1mm height difference compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL — so realistically, you won't notice a size change at all.

Google isn’t shaking things up too much with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. In fact, much like the standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, this year’s XL model looks almost identical to its predecessor on paper — at least in terms of design and dimensions. That’s if this leak, of course, is 100% legit. Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: What’s Actually Different? Let’s break it down side by side: Feature Pixel 10 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro XL Display Size 6.8-inch OLED 6.8-inch OLED Approximate Dimensions 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm 162.6 x 76.6 x 8.5mm Software at Launch Android 16 Android 14 Launch Date Expected August 2025 August 2024 Design Changes Likely identical to predecessor No major design differences 👉 Pro Tip: Expect subtle internal upgrades like a new Tensor G5 chip and camera enhancements, but don’t expect a full design overhaul. This is more of a refinement year for Pixel — much like Apple’s “S” years used to be.

A Clear Flagship Strategy: Small And Large Pixel Models What’s nice to see is that Google is sticking to its dual flagship approach — a standard Pro and a larger Pro XL model. That’s a win for choice. Not everyone wants a massive phone in their pocket, but if you’re someone who loves a larger display for media and multitasking, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is clearly designed with you in mind. Google’s commitment to offering both sizes keeps it in line with Apple’s iPhone Pro/Pro Max strategy — and that’s something we like to see. Pixel 10 Series Timeline: What To Expect Google’s rollout strategy has shifted in recent years, and 2025 looks to continue that pattern: Android 16 is scheduled to hit AOSP on June 3 , giving Google plenty of time to prep the Pixel 10 launch.

, giving Google plenty of time to prep the Pixel 10 launch. Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to launch in August , again ahead of the usual October window.

, again ahead of the usual October window. Last year’s Pixel 9 series launched with Android 14 — this year, Android 16 will likely be ready right out of the box.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also expected to join the launch event in August, mirroring what Google did in 2024.

