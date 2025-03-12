Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL Leaks – BIG TIME…

Kurt Langston

·

· Get The I/O Newsletter

The Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks...Pin

TL;DR – Here’s what we learned from the first Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leak…

Here’s your first look at 2025’s Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, the follow up to what is already probably 2025’s best ultra-flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro XL…

  • Display Size: 6.8 inches (same as last year)
  • Dimensions: Roughly 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
  • That’s only a 0.1mm height difference compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL — so realistically, you won’t notice a size change at all.

Read on for all the juicy details below…

Latest Google News

Google isn’t shaking things up too much with the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

In fact, much like the standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, this year’s XL model looks almost identical to its predecessor on paper — at least in terms of design and dimensions.

That’s if this leak, of course, is 100% legit.

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: What’s Actually Different?

Let’s break it down side by side:

FeaturePixel 10 Pro XLPixel 9 Pro XL
Display Size6.8-inch OLED6.8-inch OLED
Approximate Dimensions162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm162.6 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
Software at LaunchAndroid 16Android 14
Launch DateExpected August 2025August 2024
Design ChangesLikely identical to predecessorNo major design differences

👉 Pro Tip: Expect subtle internal upgrades like a new Tensor G5 chip and camera enhancements, but don’t expect a full design overhaul. This is more of a refinement year for Pixel — much like Apple’s “S” years used to be.

A Clear Flagship Strategy: Small And Large Pixel Models

What’s nice to see is that Google is sticking to its dual flagship approach — a standard Pro and a larger Pro XL model.

That’s a win for choice.

Not everyone wants a massive phone in their pocket, but if you’re someone who loves a larger display for media and multitasking, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is clearly designed with you in mind.

Google’s commitment to offering both sizes keeps it in line with Apple’s iPhone Pro/Pro Max strategy — and that’s something we like to see.

Pixel 10 Series Timeline: What To Expect

Google’s rollout strategy has shifted in recent years, and 2025 looks to continue that pattern:

  • Android 16 is scheduled to hit AOSP on June 3, giving Google plenty of time to prep the Pixel 10 launch.
  • Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to launch in August, again ahead of the usual October window.
  • Last year’s Pixel 9 series launched with Android 14 — this year, Android 16 will likely be ready right out of the box.
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also expected to join the launch event in August, mirroring what Google did in 2024.

Should You Wait for the Pixel 10 Pro XL?

If you’re coming from a Pixel 8 or older, it’s a no-brainer. The upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL will offer the latest software support, improved performance, and more refined camera tech.

But if you’re on a Pixel 9 Pro XL, this may feel like a minor upgrade unless you’re chasing the latest and greatest.

Also, if you’re weighing your next upgrade, make sure to compare it to the best flagship phones on the market — including models from Samsung, OnePlus, and iPhone:

Best Flagship Phones Right Now
Best Android Phones Guide

And don’t forget — you can save a chunk of money by going refurbished:

Best Refurbished Phones You Can Buy Today

Key Takeaways

  • Pixel 10 Pro XL is almost identical in size to the Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Launch expected in August 2025, shipping with Android 16
  • Small internal upgrades likely — bigger focus on software and AI features
  • Google continues its two-size flagship approach, which is great for user choice

FAQ

Will the Pixel 10 Pro XL be much different from the 9 Pro XL?
No, expect small updates — same design, same size, newer software, and likely a new Tensor chip.

Is Android 16 a big deal?
Yes — it’ll bring AI features and performance improvements. And Pixel 10 will be the first to showcase it.

Should I wait for Pixel 10 Pro Fold?
If you’re interested in foldables, yes. It’s expected to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup in August.

🔥 Love staying ahead of the tech curve? Get all the latest mobile news and insights straight to your inbox — sign up to our I/O newsletter today:
👉 Subscribe to The I/O Newsletter

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Kurt Langston avatar
Kurt Langston
AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies
,

Daily Tech News For Phone Geeks

Love smartphones, apps, and all things mobile tech? Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights, breaking news, and in-depth analysis—delivered straight to your inbox.

IO Newsletter

Join 34K+ readers who get their tech news from us!

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…