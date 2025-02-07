TL;DR – Nothing Phone 3s name confirmed, expected launch on March 4
The Nothing Phone 3a has been officially confirmed through a certification listing in the UAE. A potential Nothing Phone 3a Pro may also be in the works.
- ✅ Official Name Confirmed – Spotted in UAE certification (Model: A059)
- ✅ Launch Date Set – March 4, 2024
- ✅ Specs Leak – 6.8″ FHD+ AMOLED, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras
- ✅ New Features – Possible dedicated camera button for photography enthusiasts
- ✅ Competition – Likely taking on Samsung’s Galaxy A-series and Google’s Pixel 7a
Nothing has put an end to speculation by officially confirming the Nothing Phone 3a name through a UAE certification listing.
With model number A059, the certification suggests the device is nearing its production-ready stage.
Nothing Phone 3a Pro Also in the Works?
Leaks indicate a potential Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which would mark a shift from Nothing’s usual “Plus” branding.
While details remain scarce, the Pro variant could introduce improved hardware, premium features, and possibly a more powerful chipset.
Nothing Phone 3a: Expected Specs & Features
With certification details now public, here’s what’s expected from the Nothing Phone 3a:
|Feature
|Nothing Phone 3a (Expected)
|Display
|6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 45W wired charging
|Cameras
|First triple-camera setup in a Nothing phone, likely with a telephoto lens
|Software
|Android 14 with Nothing OS 3.0
A Dedicated Camera Button?
One of the more exciting leaks hints at a physical camera button, a first for a Nothing phone.
This would provide quick access to the camera app and act as a shutter button, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.
Nothing Phone 3a vs. Nothing Phone 2a: What’s the Difference?
The Nothing Phone 2a launched in March 2024 as a budget-friendly option, featuring a Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, dual cameras, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Here’s how it stacks up against the upcoming Phone 3a:
|Feature
|Nothing Phone 3a (Expected)
|Nothing Phone 2a
|Display
|6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
|Dimensity 7200 Pro
|Cameras
|Triple-lens setup (includes telephoto)
|Dual 50MP (wide + ultrawide)
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 45W wired charging
|5,000mAh, 45W wired charging
|Build
|Unknown, likely glass back
|Plastic frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front
|Software
|Android 14 with Nothing OS 3.0
|Android 14 with Nothing OS 3.0
If the Nothing Phone 3a retains the Glyph Interface and premium design of its predecessors while adding a telephoto camera and a dedicated shutter button, it could be a major step up from the Phone 2a.
What to Expect on March 4
The Nothing Phone 3a is officially set to launch on March 4, and it’s expected to go head-to-head with mid-range competitors like the Samsung Galaxy A-series and Google Pixel A-series phones.
Pricing and regional availability remain unknown for now, but more leaks are expected before launch.
