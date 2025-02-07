TL;DR – Nothing Phone 3s name confirmed, expected launch on March 4 ✅ Official Name Confirmed – Spotted in UAE certification (Model: A059 )

Nothing has put an end to speculation by officially confirming the Nothing Phone 3a name through a UAE certification listing.

With model number A059, the certification suggests the device is nearing its production-ready stage.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Also in the Works? Leaks indicate a potential Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which would mark a shift from Nothing’s usual “Plus” branding. While details remain scarce, the Pro variant could introduce improved hardware, premium features, and possibly a more powerful chipset. Nothing Phone 3a: Expected Specs & Features With certification details now public, here’s what’s expected from the Nothing Phone 3a: Feature Nothing Phone 3a (Expected) Display 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Battery 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging Cameras First triple-camera setup in a Nothing phone, likely with a telephoto lens Software Android 14 with Nothing OS 3.0 A Dedicated Camera Button? One of the more exciting leaks hints at a physical camera button, a first for a Nothing phone. This would provide quick access to the camera app and act as a shutter button, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.