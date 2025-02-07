Nothing Phone 3a Gets Official, Pro Model Rumored – Here’s The Specs

Kurt Langston

·

Nothing Phone 2a PlusPin

TL;DR – Nothing Phone 3s name confirmed, expected launch on March 4

The Nothing Phone 3a has been officially confirmed through a certification listing in the UAE. A potential Nothing Phone 3a Pro may also be in the works.

  • Official Name Confirmed – Spotted in UAE certification (Model: A059)
  • Launch Date SetMarch 4, 2024
  • Specs Leak6.8″ FHD+ AMOLED, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras
  • New Features – Possible dedicated camera button for photography enthusiasts
  • Competition – Likely taking on Samsung’s Galaxy A-series and Google’s Pixel 7a

Latest Nothing News

Nothing has put an end to speculation by officially confirming the Nothing Phone 3a name through a UAE certification listing.

With model number A059, the certification suggests the device is nearing its production-ready stage.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Also in the Works?

Leaks indicate a potential Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which would mark a shift from Nothing’s usual “Plus” branding.

While details remain scarce, the Pro variant could introduce improved hardware, premium features, and possibly a more powerful chipset.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected Specs & Features

With certification details now public, here’s what’s expected from the Nothing Phone 3a:

FeatureNothing Phone 3a (Expected)
Display6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 7s Gen 3
Battery5,000mAh, 45W wired charging
CamerasFirst triple-camera setup in a Nothing phone, likely with a telephoto lens
SoftwareAndroid 14 with Nothing OS 3.0

A Dedicated Camera Button?

One of the more exciting leaks hints at a physical camera button, a first for a Nothing phone.

This would provide quick access to the camera app and act as a shutter button, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.

Nothing Phone 3a vs. Nothing Phone 2a: What’s the Difference?

The Nothing Phone 2a launched in March 2024 as a budget-friendly option, featuring a Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, dual cameras, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Here’s how it stacks up against the upcoming Phone 3a:

FeatureNothing Phone 3a (Expected)Nothing Phone 2a
Display6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
ProcessorSnapdragon 7s Gen 3Dimensity 7200 Pro
CamerasTriple-lens setup (includes telephoto)Dual 50MP (wide + ultrawide)
Battery5,000mAh, 45W wired charging5,000mAh, 45W wired charging
BuildUnknown, likely glass backPlastic frame, Gorilla Glass 5 front
SoftwareAndroid 14 with Nothing OS 3.0Android 14 with Nothing OS 3.0

If the Nothing Phone 3a retains the Glyph Interface and premium design of its predecessors while adding a telephoto camera and a dedicated shutter button, it could be a major step up from the Phone 2a.

What to Expect on March 4

The Nothing Phone 3a is officially set to launch on March 4, and it’s expected to go head-to-head with mid-range competitors like the Samsung Galaxy A-series and Google Pixel A-series phones.

Pricing and regional availability remain unknown for now, but more leaks are expected before launch.

source

Kurt Langston
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…