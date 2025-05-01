Key Takeaways Google’s Gemini AI may be built into iOS 19 , joining OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

It’s no secret that Google pays Apple an obscene amount of money to make Google the default search engine on iPhone (and all other Apple devices). This (alongside many other reasons) was why the DOJ started labeling Google a monopoly.

Even with a slew of mounting court cases NOT going in its favor, it appears that Google is still very much interested in continuing its special relationship with Apple. Only this time it’ll focus on AI with its Gemini assistant, and not search.

Gemini Could Join Apple Intelligence in iOS 19 Pin Back in February, beta code in iOS 18.4 revealed something interesting: Apple was preparing for Google Gemini to integrate into Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI platform. This came after Apple’s initial partnership with OpenAI, which brought ChatGPT into the mix. Now, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that he’s been in talks with Apple CEO Tim Cook about Gemini’s inclusion throughout 2024. Speaking during a U.S. antitrust trial, Pichai said he’s hopeful the deal will be finalized by mid-2024. Unless, that is, the courts block Google from inking these kinds of deals. It’s basically the same kind of deal that got it into trouble with the DOJ in the first place. Add in a slew of lawsuits from publishers aimed squarely at Google’s recent unsavoury practices (illegally scraping content to train its AI models, then deindexing millions of publishers) and things aren’t looking too rosy for Pichai and the gang. Why This Timing Matters Mid-year is exactly when Apple hosts WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) — where it’s expected to unveil iOS 19. If Pichai’s timeline holds, Gemini could be announced as a built-in AI assistant option as part of iOS 19, likely launching in beta in June. This would make Gemini the second major third-party AI tool embedded into Apple’s ecosystem, giving users the choice between ChatGPT (from OpenAI) and Gemini (from Google) for certain AI-powered features in apps like Safari, Messages, and Mail.

Apple’s Barely-There AI Strategy

Apple’s approach to AI so far has been cautious but strategic. Instead of building everything in-house like Google or Microsoft, it’s leaning on multiple AI partners to deliver flexible, user-focused tools.

Offering both Gemini and ChatGPT could give users more control — and potentially avoid vendor lock-in.

It also reflects Apple’s privacy-focused strategy. By offloading certain AI tasks to third-party models, users might be able to choose the AI provider that best aligns with their privacy expectations.