TL;DR – Android 16 Public Beta is now available for Pixel 6 and newer devices. Features include adaptive app scaling, improved notifications, and AI-powered enhancements.

Better low-light photography with automatic Night Mode detection.

Professional video recording support with Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. Latest Android News

What’s New Inside Android 16 Public Beta?

Google has released the first public beta of Android 16, moving closer to its final launch later this year.

This update introduces adaptive app behaviours, smarter notifications, professional video codec support, and AI-driven enhancements.

If you own a Pixel 6 or later and are enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you can download it today. Here’s everything you need to know about the new features and how to try it yourself.

🔥 Key, New Updates Inside Android 16 Pin 📱 Adaptive Apps for Any Screen Size Google is improving app scalability across different screen sizes and orientations. Apps targeting API level 36 will be required to support dynamic resizing, ensuring a better experience on tablets and foldables. 🔔 Live Updates: A Smarter Notification System Android 16 introduces Live Updates, similar to Apple’s Live Activities, allowing apps to display real-time progress bars and tracking information. Samsung is expected to integrate Live Updates into One UI 7.0’s Now Bar, making notifications even more dynamic. 🎥 Advanced Professional Video (APV) Codec Support For content creators, Android 16 now supports the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, enabling: High-quality video capture

HDR10+ and multi-view support

Post-production flexibility This should improve professional-grade video recording on flagship Android phones. 📝 Vertical Text Support for Asian Languages For languages like Japanese that commonly use vertical text, Android 16 introduces native vertical text rendering. This benefits news apps, e-books, and messaging platforms. 🌙 Night Mode Detection for Camera Apps Low-light photography is getting an upgrade with automatic Night Mode detection. When ambient light is low, the camera app can automatically enable Night Mode, improving image quality without manual adjustments. ♿ Improved Accessibility Features Android 16 enhances accessibility with: Better UI element labelling for screen readers

for screen readers Custom labels that don’t interfere with accessibility tools

that don’t interfere with accessibility tools Required field indicators for forms 🔄 Predictive Back Animations If you use three-button navigation, Android 16 introduces Predictive Back animations, showing a preview of the screen you’re about to return to for smoother navigation. 🤖 Gemini Extensions for Smarter AI Functionality Google is expanding Gemini AI integration, making first-party and third-party apps smarter. Samsung has already started embedding Gemini AI into stock apps. 📡 RangingManager API: Better Device Proximity Detection A new RangingManager API lets apps measure precise distance between devices using Bluetooth LE, UWB, and Wi-Fi. This improves location tracking and short-range communication.

🚀 Here’s How You Can Download Android 16 Right Now If you have a Google Pixel 6 or later, you can install Android 16 Beta by enrolling in the Android Beta Program. Steps to Install Android 16 Beta 1️⃣ Go to the Android Beta Program website

2️⃣ Sign in with your Google account

3️⃣ Select your eligible Pixel device and opt into the beta

4️⃣ Go to Settings > System > Software update

5️⃣ Download and install the beta 🔮 WHAT TO EXPECT FROM FUTURE UPDATES Google plans three more beta releases before the final version of Android 16: 📅 Q2 2024 – Major beta update introducing new APIs

📅 Q3 2024 – Beta focusing on performance improvements

📅 Q4 2024 – Final beta to fix remaining bugs

💡 Final Thoughts + Should You Install Android 16? If you want early access to new features and don’t mind bugs and app compatibility issues, installing the Android 16 beta could be worth it. However, if you prefer stability, it’s best to wait for the official release later this year.

