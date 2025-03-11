Apple’s Planning MAJOR iOS Redesign, Apparently…

iOS redesignPin

TL;DR – Big changes are afoot for Apple’s iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, reports suggest

  • Apple is working on a major redesign of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.
  • The overhaul will reportedly be inspired by the Vision Pro’s visionOS.
  • Expect updates to icons, menus, buttons, apps, and overall system layout.
  • The design refresh is expected to be the biggest in years, especially for Mac and iPhone.
  • Apple will likely debut the new look at WWDC 2025 in June.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is preparing a major visual overhaul for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS — marking the biggest design shift in years across its core platforms.

The redesigns are expected to roll out later in 2025, likely alongside iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.

What’s Changing?

Apple's Planning MAJOR iOS Redesign, Apparently…Pin

The updates will reportedly affect nearly every part of the user interface. That includes:

  • Refreshed system icons
  • Redesigned menus and buttons
  • Updated app windows and UI elements
  • A more streamlined and cohesive user experience across devices

The goal? To modernize the look and feel of Apple’s software while making it easier and more intuitive to use.

Interestingly, Bloomberg says the redesign will draw inspiration from visionOS, the operating system that powers the Apple Vision Pro.

That suggests we might see flatter elements, softer gradients, and a more spatial, immersive visual language integrated across the broader Apple ecosystem.

A Big Deal for Mac and iPhone Users

If the report holds true, this would be Apple’s most significant macOS redesign since Big Sur in 2020 — and the biggest visual shake-up for iOS since iOS 7 launched over a decade ago.

That’s notable, considering Apple has taken a more iterative approach to UI changes in recent years.

Still, Bloomberg makes it clear: this isn’t about merging platforms.

iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will remain separate operating systems, though Apple clearly wants them to feel more unified in look and usability.

When Will It Be Official?

Apple is expected to unveil the new designs at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which typically takes place in June.

The company hasn’t announced the 2025 event date yet, but it’s likely we’ll get the full reveal then, with developer betas rolling out shortly after.

As usual, Apple hasn’t commented on the report.

📌 Pro Tip: If you’re thinking about upgrading your Apple gear this year, it might be worth waiting to see what iOS 19 and macOS 16 bring. A fresh design could change how you interact with your devices day to day — and some older models may not get the full experience.

FAQ

Is Apple merging iOS, macOS, and iPadOS?
No — Apple will keep its operating systems separate, but aims to make them visually more cohesive.

Will older devices get the new design?
Apple usually supports older hardware for a few years, but some UI features may be limited to newer models.

Will this change how I use my iPhone or Mac?
Possibly. While core functionality will stay the same, expect a more modern look and potentially some restructured navigation or app layouts.

Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

