Pebble is BACK In The Smartwatch Game (And It’s Bringing E-Ink With It Too)

TL;DR – PEBBLE IS BRINGING BACK E-INK SMARTWATCHES WITH NEW WEARABLES
Founder Eric Migicovsky has announced plans to revive the e-ink smartwatch, focusing on long battery life, simplicity, and an always-on display.
- Pebble is returning with a new smartwatch focused on usability, not apps.
- E-ink display for better battery life – lasting weeks, not days.
- Physical buttons for music control and easy navigation.
- PebbleOS is now open-source, making development and support easier.
- Inspired by the original Pebble, but with modern improvements.
- Community-driven future – Rebble.io and open-source devs will help shape its evolution.
Pebble, the original smartwatch disruptor, is making a comeback. Eric Migicovsky, the company’s founder, has announced plans to revive the e-ink smartwatch, a device loved for its ultra-long battery life, always-on display, and no-nonsense user experience.
For years, die-hard Pebble users have kept their watches alive thanks to Rebble.io, a community-driven platform that took over after Fitbit acquired Pebble in 2016.
But now, with Google open-sourcing PebbleOS, the original Pebble experience is set for a proper revival—one that could shake up the smartwatch market once again.
Why an E-Ink Smartwatch Makes Sense in 2025
Modern smartwatches are packed with high-resolution OLED screens, fitness tracking, and app stores, but at what cost?
Daily charging, bloated software, and unnecessary distractions.
Migicovsky believes there’s still a place for a smartwatch that prioritises function over fluff—one that gets the basics right.
The Benefits of an E-Ink Smartwatch:
- Weeks of battery life, not just a day or two
- Always-on, sunlight-readable display with no need for backlighting
- Physical buttons for tactile control, perfect for quick actions without looking
- Minimalist UI—notifications, time, weather, alarms, and simple fitness tracking
- Hackable and open-source, giving users full control over their device
Instead of competing with Apple or Samsung, Pebble is sticking to what made it great: a smartwatch that does exactly what you need and nothing more.
PebbleOS Is Now Open-Source—And That’s Huge
One of the biggest enablers of this comeback is Google’s decision to open-source PebbleOS.
Since Google owns Fitbit (which acquired Pebble’s assets), this move effectively hands the software back to the community.
What does that mean?
- The original Pebble experience can keep evolving, instead of fading into history
- New Pebble-inspired watches can be built more easily
- Existing Pebble devices could get long-term support beyond what big tech usually offers
For fans of practical, long-lasting smartwatches, this is a massive win.
What to Expect From the New Pebble Smartwatch?
Migicovsky has put together a small team to develop a modern Pebble-style smartwatch.
While details are still under wraps, here’s what we know:
- It will run on PebbleOS, keeping the original feel alive
- The design will stick to e-ink, buttons, and simplicity
- Modern manufacturing makes production easier and more affordable
- It will embrace open-source modification, staying true to Pebble’s hacker-friendly roots
By staying true to its core principles while adding modern refinements, the new Pebble could fill a gap that today’s smartwatches have ignored.
A Smartwatch Built by the Community, for the Community
Pebble’s strength has always been its dedicated user base.
The Rebble.io project kept Pebble watches functional long after official support ended, and now, with PebbleOS open-source, developers can actively improve and expand on the platform.
If this new Pebble smartwatch makes it to market, it won’t just be another wearable—it’ll be a device backed by an engaged, passionate community that values practicality over hype.
Final Thoughts: A Refreshing Alternative to Modern Smartwatches
The return of Pebble is great news for anyone frustrated with overcomplicated, power-hungry wearables.
By focusing on simplicity, battery life, and an always-on, glare-free display, the new Pebble smartwatch could once again carve out its own niche in the smartwatch world.
There’s no official release date yet, but with Migicovsky leading the charge and PebbleOS now open-source, this could be the beginning of a true comeback.
If you want a smartwatch that doesn’t need daily charging, just works, and puts function first, this is one to watch.
