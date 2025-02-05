TL;DR – Verizon & Google Team Up To Try And Get People To Like AI… Includes Gemini Advanced AI, 2TB of cloud storage, and AI tools for Gmail, Docs & more

Available for both mobile & home internet customers

Offer valid until November 15, 2025

Auto-renews at $19.99/month after the trial unless canceled Guess Google’s struggling to get people to give its AI model a shot, huh? Latest AI News

If you’re a Verizon customer, there’s a major perk heading your way. Verizon has teamed up with Google to offer the Google One AI Premium subscription at half price, making it the first U.S. carrier to bundle an advanced AI feature with its plans.

Both mobile and home internet customers can grab this deal for just $10 per month—down from the usual $20.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Google One AI premium? Google One AI Premium is Google’s top-tier subscription, designed to integrate cutting-edge AI tools into its most popular apps. Subscribers get access to Gemini Advanced, Google’s powerful AI model, which enhances apps like Gmail, Google Docs, and more. In addition to AI-powered productivity tools, the plan includes 2TB of cloud storage—ideal for storing original-quality photos, videos, and large files on Google Drive. Key benefits of Google One AI Premium: Access to Google’s newest experimental AI models

AI-powered tools seamlessly integrated into Gmail, Docs, and other Google services

2TB of cloud storage for personal and professional use Google is making AI a core part of its ecosystem, and Verizon customers now have an opportunity to experience these premium features at half the price.

How does Verizon’s offer work? Adding the Google One AI Premium subscription to a Verizon plan is straightforward. At $10 per month, customers get all the perks of the premium plan at a 50% discount. Verizon also ensures transparent billing, meaning users won’t be charged until after any trial period ends. However, once the trial is over, the subscription automatically renews at the standard rate of $19.99 per month, unless canceled in advance. Who can benefit? Pin Anyone on Verizon’s mobile or home internet plans can take advantage of this deal. Whether you need extra cloud storage or want to enhance productivity with AI-powered tools, this offer caters to a wide range of users. Important details: Offer valid until November 15, 2025

November 15, 2025 Requires a valid payment method

No refunds for mid-cycle cancellations, unless legally required

Is it worth it? This Verizon-Google partnership brings real value to subscribers by combining telecom services with AI-powered tools. For just $10 per month, customers get advanced AI features, additional storage, and seamless Google integration—all at a fraction of the regular cost. Verizon has a history of bundling premium perks—like Disney+ and Hulu—into its plans, making this another compelling addition. Who’s Using Google Gemini? User demographics Gender split : 58.34% male, 41.66% female

: 58.34% male, 41.66% female Age group : 31.10% of visitors are aged 25-34

: 31.10% of visitors are Top country: The United States drives the most traffic (14.6%) Usage patterns Primary use cases : 40% for research 30% for creative tasks 20% for productivity 10% for entertainment

: Engagement : Average session lasts 4 minutes 40 seconds

: Average session lasts Traffic sources : 76% of users access Gemini directly 16.77% come through organic search

: Global reach Available in 239+ countries and territories

Supports 46 languages

Google aims for 1 billion users worldwide by 2024 or 2025 Source