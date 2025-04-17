Apple And (Ironically) Tesla Will Be Worst Hit By Trump Tariffs…

TL;DR – Two American titans are about to be smashed by Trump’s new tariffss

It’s been a rocky weekend for two of America’s most high-profile tech companies. Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities cut his price targets for both Apple and Tesla, pointing to a volatile mix of U.S. tariffs, global trade tensions, and political missteps from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tariffs Take a Toll: Apple’s Deep China Ties Now a Liability

In a stark note to investors, Ives didn’t mince words: “The tariff economic Armageddon unleashed by Trump is a complete disaster for Apple.”

His warning centers on Apple’s heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing — around 90% of iPhones are produced and assembled there.

That makes Apple extremely vulnerable to escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and import tariffs.

Because of this exposure, Wedbush has slashed its price target for Apple stock from $325 to $250 per share — a $75 drop.

Apple’s stock responded predictably: shares fell by 4.3% and were trading around $180 on Monday afternoon.

That’s not just a market wobble — it reflects serious concern about Apple’s ability to navigate what could be a long-term breakdown in U.S.-China economic relations.

With the iPhone 17 and new Macs on the horizon, supply chain headaches could come at the worst possible time.