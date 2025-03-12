iOS 18.3.2 Re-Enables Apple Intelligence Features (And You Can’t Turn Them Off)

TL;DR – Apple Intelligence is BACK in iOS 18.3.2 with nothing new to show for itself… iOS 18.3.2 / iPadOS 18.3.2 may re-enable Apple Intelligence by default

Users who previously turned it off should check their settings

No major features added — this is a minor maintenance update

Privacy-conscious users should review Apple Intelligence settings post-update Read on for the full story below… Apple Intelligence 101

Apple just pushed out a surprise update, and it’s got some users scratching their heads. iOS 18.3.2 & iPadOS 18.3.2: What’s New? Pin Apple has released iOS 18.3.2 and iPadOS 18.3.2, a relatively minor update on paper — but there’s a notable catch: if you previously disabled Apple Intelligence, the update may turn it back on automatically. That’s right — some users are reporting that Apple Intelligence features were reactivated after installing the update, even though they’d manually turned them off in Settings. While this isn’t a major functional update — Apple hasn’t published detailed release notes yet — the quiet re-enabling of AI features is definitely worth knowing about.

Wait — What Is Apple Intelligence? If you’re out of the loop, Apple Intelligence is Apple’s big AI play. It powers features like: Writing suggestions and smart replies

Image editing and summarization tools

AI-assisted Siri improvements

Contextual suggestions in Mail, Notes, Safari, and more It’s Apple’s take on generative AI, but with a strong focus on on-device processing and privacy — a core differentiator from Google’s and Microsoft’s cloud-heavy AI tools. ➡ Want a full breakdown of what Apple Intelligence can actually do?

Check out: Here’s The Most Useful Things Apple Intelligence Can Do

Why Is This Update Re-Enabling It? Apple hasn’t explained why Apple Intelligence gets reactivated after this update. It could be: A bug in the update itself

in the update itself A backend change that resets certain settings

that resets certain settings Or a deliberate move by Apple to reintroduce the feature in case it was disabled before certain functionality was fully rolled out Whatever the reason, it’s worth checking your settings after installing iOS 18.3.2 — especially if you previously opted out of Apple Intelligence. How To Turn Apple Intelligence Off Again If you’d rather not use these features, here’s how to switch them off: Go to Settings > Apple Intelligence Toggle off the features you don’t want Restart your device to make sure changes apply fully Pro Tip: Disabling Apple Intelligence may also turn off certain Siri enhancements, so keep that in mind if you rely on voice controls.

Is This a Privacy Concern? This raises a fair question: Should software updates re-enable features you’ve opted out of?

Apple usually leans heavily on user privacy and control, so this move — whether intentional or not — might rub some users the wrong way. That said, Apple Intelligence still runs primarily on-device, and Apple continues to position it as the most privacy-conscious AI platform compared to competitors like Google’s Gemini or Microsoft Copilot. ➡ For a closer look at how Apple’s approach to AI compares, check out our coverage here:

