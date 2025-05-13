The Samsung Galaxy S25 EDGE is VERY Thin. But Is It Any Good?

Key Takeaways It’s the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever at 5.8mm — and it shows.

at 5.8mm — and it shows. Build quality is excellent , with titanium and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

, with titanium and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite keeps things fast and AI-smart.

keeps things fast and AI-smart. 200MP camera is solid , but the lack of telephoto limits versatility.

, but the lack of telephoto limits versatility. Battery life and charging are trade-offs for the slim design.

for the slim design. Price is high, so think carefully about what you value most in a phone. Latest Samsung News

Samsung just dropped one of its boldest design statements in years: the Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s the slimmest Galaxy S phone ever made, measuring just 5.8mm thick. That’s thinner than an iPhone SE — and thinner than nearly any mainstream flagship we’ve seen in recent memory.

But thinness, as impressive as it is, comes at a cost.

What’s the Deal With the Galaxy S25 Edge? Samsung’s pitch with the S25 Edge is simple: deliver a premium, flagship-grade smartphone experience inside an ultra-slim and lightweight chassis. It’s not meant to replace the S25 Ultra or even the standard S25 — it’s a different kind of offering. And if you care about how your phone feels in hand or in your pocket, it definitely stands out. Here’s what makes it unique — and where it compromises. Key Features of the Galaxy S25 Edge ✅ Ultra-Slim Design That Feels Like a Concept Phone At just 5.8mm, the S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever. In a sea of chunky flagship phones, this thing feels like a breath of fresh air. Early hands-on reports describe it as “airy” and “elegant,” and it really does stand out when you hold it. If you value sleekness and comfort over heft and battery bulk, this could be your dream device. ✅ Premium Build With No Corners Cut Despite the thin profile, you still get a titanium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s every bit a premium phone when it comes to materials and durability. ✅ Flagship Power Under the Hood The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “Elite Edition” (as Samsung calls it) powers the S25 Edge, with 12GB of RAM. That means smooth multitasking, top-tier gaming performance, and full Galaxy AI integration — including tools like Audio Eraser, Circle to Search, and image editing tools powered by Gemini. ✅ 200MP Main Camera Samsung borrowed the 200MP sensor from the S25 Ultra and dropped it into this device. It offers solid performance in both bright and low light. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro camera. But here’s the caveat: no dedicated telephoto lens. Zoom is handled via crop from the 200MP sensor (up to 10x with AI zoom), which isn’t ideal for photography enthusiasts.

Where the S25 Edge Falls Short As you’d expect, fitting all that into a 5.8mm body required some compromises: ❌ Smaller Battery: A 3,900mAh cell powers the device — smaller than the S25 and S25+. Samsung says it’s good for “all-day video playback,” but heavy users might need a midday top-up.

A 3,900mAh cell powers the device — smaller than the S25 and S25+. Samsung says it’s good for “all-day video playback,” but heavy users might need a midday top-up. ❌ Slower Charging: It maxes out at 25W wired charging , which feels a bit dated, especially since the S25+ and Ultra both offer 45W.

It maxes out at , which feels a bit dated, especially since the S25+ and Ultra both offer 45W. ❌ No Telephoto Lens: While the main camera is solid, photography fans will miss the versatility that a true telephoto lens brings. Price & Positioning: Is It Worth It? The S25 Edge starts at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849, which places it between the S25+ and S25 Ultra. That pricing might make sense for the design alone — if you care deeply about how your phone feels to carry and use. But if you want better battery life, faster charging, or more versatile camera hardware, the S25+ might be the better buy. It offers a more well-rounded package, often at a similar or lower price — especially when discounts kick in. 👉 If you’re shopping for a flagship and want to explore more options, check out our updated guide to the best flagship phones. Who Should Buy the Galaxy S25 Edge? This phone isn’t for everyone. But it does make sense for: Minimalists who want a sleek, futuristic design with premium materials

who want a sleek, futuristic design with premium materials Users who don’t need massive battery life or telephoto zoom

Those who want a phone that feels different — and lighter — than every other slab out there If you fall into that camp, the S25 Edge might be exactly what you’ve been waiting for. If you need max camera flexibility or all-day heavy-duty power, it’s probably not your best bet.