Android 16 Beta 2 Brings Big Camera Upgrades and UltraHDR for HEIC—Here’s What’s New

Richard Goodwin

·

Android 16 beta 2Pin

TL;DR –  Camera experience refinements, pushing HDR support forward

Google just pushed out Android 16 Beta 2; it’s not a massive update, but there are some choice, new additions…

  • Better manual camera controls let apps adjust ISO and exposure more precisely.
  • UltraHDR for HEIC improves photo quality and cross-platform sharing.
  • Edge-to-edge UI enforcement makes apps more immersive but may cause compatibility issues.
  • Live wallpapers are easier to customize, allowing more personalization.
  • Additional tweaks include better text rendering, improved measurement unit settings, and stricter wearable data permissions.

Latest Android 16 News

Android 16 Beta 2 is here, and while it doesn’t introduce flashy new features for everyday users, it packs some key improvements under the hood.

This update is all about refining the camera experience, pushing HDR support forward, and enforcing edge-to-edge UI design.

If you’re a developer—or just a tech enthusiast—here’s what you need to know.

Camera Upgrades: More Manual Control, Better HDR

One of the biggest changes in Android 16 Beta 2 is its expanded camera capabilities.

Google is introducing hybrid auto-exposure controls in the Camera2 API, allowing apps to offer manual adjustments for ISO or shutter speed while still handling overall exposure automatically.

This sounds a lot like the manual camera controls you get inside the Pixel 9 Pro, which could mean tighter integration between hardware and software.

Another notable addition is improved color tuning.

Developers now have finer control over color temperature and tint, making video applications and pro-grade camera apps more powerful.

Android 16 Beta 2 also brings UltraHDR support for HEIC files, the same format Apple uses for iPhone photos.

This means Android and iOS images will have better cross-compatibility, making sharing high-quality HDR photos between platforms much easier.

Edge-to-Edge Displays Are Now Mandatory

If you hate seeing black bars at the top and bottom of your apps, you’re in luck—Android 16 Beta 2 enforces edge-to-edge display support for all apps targeting Android 16.

Developers will no longer be able to opt out, meaning more apps will take full advantage of your phone’s screen real estate.

While this is a welcome change for a more immersive experience, it could cause compatibility issues for older apps that aren’t optimized for full-screen content.

Expect some growing pains as developers adjust.

Easier Live Wallpapers and Other Small Tweaks

Live wallpapers are also getting a boost.

Google is making it easier for third-party developers to create custom live wallpapers, making the process more user-friendly.

This should lead to more creative, personalized wallpaper options beyond what manufacturers provide.

Other minor updates in Beta 2 include:

  • More precise text handling for non-Latin scripts like Arabic and Telugu.
  • New measurement unit settings, so you can define preferences (miles vs. kilometers, Fahrenheit vs. Celsius) at a system level.
  • Wearable device data access changes, tightening up app permissions for privacy and security.

Who Can Get Android 16 Beta 2?

Android 16 Beta 2 is available now for Pixel 6 and newer, as well as the Pixel Tablet.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for the beta on Google’s official site.

A stable release is expected in late spring.

Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

