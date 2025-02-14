Android 16 Beta 2 Brings Big Camera Upgrades and UltraHDR for HEIC—Here’s What’s New

TL;DR – Camera experience refinements, pushing HDR support forward Better manual camera controls let apps adjust ISO and exposure more precisely.

let apps adjust ISO and exposure more precisely. UltraHDR for HEIC improves photo quality and cross-platform sharing.

improves photo quality and cross-platform sharing. Edge-to-edge UI enforcement makes apps more immersive but may cause compatibility issues.

makes apps more immersive but may cause compatibility issues. Live wallpapers are easier to customize , allowing more personalization.

, allowing more personalization. Additional tweaks include better text rendering, improved measurement unit settings, and stricter wearable data permissions. Latest Android 16 News

Android 16 Beta 2 is here, and while it doesn’t introduce flashy new features for everyday users, it packs some key improvements under the hood.

This update is all about refining the camera experience, pushing HDR support forward, and enforcing edge-to-edge UI design.

If you’re a developer—or just a tech enthusiast—here’s what you need to know.

Camera Upgrades: More Manual Control, Better HDR One of the biggest changes in Android 16 Beta 2 is its expanded camera capabilities. Google is introducing hybrid auto-exposure controls in the Camera2 API, allowing apps to offer manual adjustments for ISO or shutter speed while still handling overall exposure automatically. This sounds a lot like the manual camera controls you get inside the Pixel 9 Pro, which could mean tighter integration between hardware and software. Another notable addition is improved color tuning. Developers now have finer control over color temperature and tint, making video applications and pro-grade camera apps more powerful. Android 16 Beta 2 also brings UltraHDR support for HEIC files, the same format Apple uses for iPhone photos. This means Android and iOS images will have better cross-compatibility, making sharing high-quality HDR photos between platforms much easier. Edge-to-Edge Displays Are Now Mandatory If you hate seeing black bars at the top and bottom of your apps, you’re in luck—Android 16 Beta 2 enforces edge-to-edge display support for all apps targeting Android 16. Developers will no longer be able to opt out, meaning more apps will take full advantage of your phone’s screen real estate. While this is a welcome change for a more immersive experience, it could cause compatibility issues for older apps that aren’t optimized for full-screen content. Expect some growing pains as developers adjust.