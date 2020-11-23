When is iOS 15 Coming Out? Release Date Details & Leaks

Apple’s iOS 15 is the next major update for iPhone. Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 15…

Apple’s iPhones run on the company’s iOS platform. And every year, the rollout of Apple’s latest software update for iPhone follows a similar track – we get a few beta versions before the proper iOS version is rolled out to users.

When is iOS 15 Coming Out?

As with nearly all of Apple’s iOS updates, the first official announcement of iOS 15 will take place at Apple’s WWDC convention in 2021. WWDC 2021 should take place in and around June 2021.

The last few WWDC get-togethers have all taken place in June, usually in the first half of the month. This means that WWDC 2021 will almost certainly take place during the first half of June 2021 – meaning before the 20th.

Apple will unveil iOS 15 during WWDC 2021, giving developers their first look at the new software. Shortly after WWDC 2021 concludes, developers will be able to download and access the first iOS 15 beta.

If you’re not a developer, you can also access Apple’s iOS 15 betas too, although you probably shouldn’t run them on your main iPhone – beta builds of new software are ALWAYS buggy.

For this reason, if you do want to download and try the iOS 15 beta once it launches, make sure you do it on an old iPhone that you aren’t using as your daily driver.

iPadOS and WatchOS Betas Too

Apple will also update its iPadOS and WatchOS in 2021 too. Again, both of these platforms will be unveiled at WWDC 2021, where developers will be given beta builds of both WatchOS and iPadOS to work on before the live versions of the iPadOS and WatchOS are rolled out to iPad and Apple Watch.

iOS 15 Rumored Features – What Can We Expect?

iOS 14 was a pretty significant update for iPhone. It brought things like widgets to iPhone for the first time, so we expect iOS 15 to be more of an incremental update, a refinement rather than a complete reinvention of the platform.

I expect Apple to make its widgets more useful, opening up more possibilities to developers for how widgets work and a reduction in some of iOS 14’s widgets current limitations.

Thanks to COVID-19, it is possible we’ll see some big changes to how FaceTime works. There has been plenty of chatter about Apple updating FaceTime in iOS 15 with screen sharing functionality as well as things like group FaceTime chats, whereby friends and family can watch a TV show together via FaceTime.

Other than that, things are pretty quiet on the iOS 15 front right now. This will change as we get close to 2021, so expect some leaks about possible iOS 15 features to start appearing towards the end of 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021. As soon as they land, we’ll include them in this post, so keep this page bookmarked for iOS 15 updates as soon as they happen.

What iPhones Will Get iOS 15 Support?

As always, Apple’s level of support will be pretty good. Nearly all modern iPhones will get the iOS 15 update once it lands in late-2021. However, there are reports that the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6s will no longer be supported.

Apple does stop support for certain, older iPhone models. This is done because those phones can no longer run the updates. The spec is too old, or not powerful enough to comfortably run the new software. When an iPhone reaches its end of life, it is usually only after six or seven years of service.

If the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s do not get iOS 15, as is currently rumored, that will certainly be annoying for people using these phones. But you have to keep in mind that both of these phones will almost six years old by the time iOS 15 gets a release date in late-2021.

If the above statement is correct, and Apple’s iPhone 6s and iPhone SE are not getting iOS 15, then this leaves the following iPhones supported for iOS 15:

2021 iPhone series

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple’s 2021 iPhones, likely called the iPhone 13, will debut late in 2021. Again, there are rumored to be four models, just like this year’s iPhone 12 lineup. And while the iPhone 13 is ways off just yet, there are still plenty of juicy iPhone 13 rumors doing the rounds already…

