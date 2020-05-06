Urbanista London Earbuds OFFICIAL w/ ANC & IPX4 Support

Looking for a pair of earbuds that have active noise cancellation, but don’t want to pay AirPods Pro money? The Urbanista London Earbuds might be just what you’ve been looking for…

Urbanista, a Swedish lifestyle brand, has just announced its new true-wireless earbuds, the Urbanista London Earbuds, which feature IPX4 and active noise cancellation.

Priced at £129, the Urbanista London Earbuds are cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro and are designed to work seamlessly across all platforms. I will hopefully be reviewing these in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that. I’m hoping these earbuds turn out to be a viable alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Save

Designed for comfort, and use in a city setting, the Urbanista London Earbuds feature active noise cancellation that can be switched off with a single tap, so you can immediately hear what’s going on around you.

The Urbanista London Earbuds also feature Ambient Sound Mode, whereby you can still listen to music or a podcast but also hear what’s going on around you. This kind of feature is important for anybody that regularly runs on busy roads, especially in cities like London.

AirPods Pro Features For Less…

You can still engage with the content you’re listening too but, importantly, the sounds of the environment around you will not be blocked out. Alternatively, if you DO want to block out all external sounds, just tap the Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) button on the side o the earbud and noise cancellation will be active.

Save

The Urbanista London Earbuds will provide a playtime of five hours with four additional full charges from the case, totalling around 25 hours of gross playtime. You can recharge the earbuds via Qi or USB Type C directly from the case in under an hour.

“We have worked incredibly hard to perfect and fine-tune the sound of Urbanista London. The tiny details make for an earphone with incredible clarity and natural sound reproduction with ground shaking bass and smooth highs,” said Axel Grell, an acoustical engineer who developed the sound design for Urbanista London.

He added: “The micro-speakers I have selected are at the acoustical heart of these earphones. Urbanista London boasts a wide frequency range with very low distortion, an important feature especially for an active noise cancelling earphone.”

Urbanista London Earbuds Specs:

Active noise cancelling (ANC) feature

Built-in ear detection sensors

Ambient Sound Mode

Wireless charging in one hour under any Qi-certified pad

Slim, colour matched charging case carrying 4 full charges

4 indicator lights showing battery capacity

25 hours playtime: each playtime runs up to 5 hours. The pocket-sized charging case is ready for another 4 full charges recharging house

IPX4 protected – protected from splashing water at any angle

Bluetooth 5.0 connection

USB Type-C cable

Silicone earbuds – different sizes available for a more personalised in-ear fit

Four stylish colours: Midnight Black (Black), Rose Gold (Pink), White Pearl (White) and Dark Sapphire (Blue).

Volume and music control

Voice control (Siri and Google Assistant)

Stereo phone calls

Full iOS, Android and Windows compatible

The Urbanista London Earbuds will be available from May 25 via Urbanista’s official web store. Prices start from £129.