This is EASILY The Cheapest Unlimited Data Plan In The UK…

Smarty, a UK network, has a range of very attractive SIM-only plans. But its the network’s unlimited plan you’ll want to check out – it’s VERY cheap…

If you’re in the market for a SIM-only plan and you want Unlimited Data, you have a couple of options. The most obvious option is Three; it has a brilliant unlimited data SIM-only plan that comes with 5G at no extra cost. That’s the #1 option right now. But if you’re not bothered about 5G, there’s an even cheaper unlimited SIM-only option…

SMARTY, a UK network that is powered by Three’s 4G network, is now offering unlimited data on its SIM-only plans for just £20 a month – a full £10 cheaper than Three’s best offer. The Smarty Unlimited Plan includes unlimited calls and texts too – and there are no speed restrictions. You can view the plan’s details in full here.

On top of this, because Smarty is powered by Three’s network, the network enjoys 98.6% coverage indoors and 99.5% coverage outdoors anywhere in the UK, so you’ll never be without a connection, regardless of where you are traveling to or staying. And because it is TRULY unlimited, you can use your SMARTY SIM for tethering to other devices like your laptop. If you’re in the UK, you’re basically spoilt for choice when it comes to cheap sim only deals.

Switch To SMARTY and Keep Your Number

If you’re currently with another network and don’t want to move because it is a pain the ass getting a new mobile number, this plan has you covered. All you have to do is order the SMARTY unlimited SIM and request a PAC code from your current network.

Once you have the PAC code, simply log into the SMARTY dashboard and enter the code. Your number will transfer to your SMARTY SIM card and this means you won’t have to send a gazillion texts to all your contacts telling them you have a new number – everybody wins!

SMARTY offers SIM cards in three sizes: Standard SIM, Micro-SIM, and Nano-SIM. Most modern phones – think iPhones and new(ish) Android phones run on Nano-SIM cards, but always make sure before you order your SIM – you don’t want to get the wrong one. Use the handy diagram below to figure out what type of SIM your phone currently uses.

No Credit Checks

A lot of networks, especially if you’re getting a phone and a monthly contract, will do credit checks on you. They do this to make sure you can afford to pay the monthly fee for the phone and the data. With SMARTY, there are no credit checks. You order the SIM, get your PAC code, and you’re done. That’s it. No credit checks and unlimited 4G data, calls, and texts forever (with no speed restrictions).

Does SMARTY offer free roaming? Yes, but only in Europe. If you venture farther afield, like the US or Asia, you will be charged for any and all data, calls, and texts. If you travel a lot, you’ll be better off with Three’s Unlimited Data Plan as it offers free-roaming everywhere (and it will automatically update to 5G, should you decide to pick up a 5G phone in 2020).