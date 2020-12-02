Sony Confirms Android 11 Update Plans For 2020/21

Sony has confirmed that a bunch of its Sony Xperia phones will be getting Android 11…

If you’re running a Sony phone, good news! Sony has confirmed exactly which of its Xperia smartphones will be getting Android 11 and when. Here’s the official roadmap for Android 11 direct from Sony:

Sony Phones That Are Getting Android 11 Update

Xperia 1 II: from December 2020

Xperia 5 II: from the end of January 2021

Xperia 10 II: from the end of January 2021

Xperia 1: from February 2021

Xperia 5: from February 2021

As you can see, most of Sony’s phones – save for the Xperia 1 II – will be getting Android 11 in 2021. That’s the bad news. The good news is all of Sony’s most recent Android smartphones will be running Android 11 by the end of February.

That’s not ideal, of course, especially since Android 11 has now been out for a good couple of months. Still, at least Sony is making the effort. And when you see its current market share, it is heartening to see the company pushing on with its mobile plans.

As of right now, we know what Samsung’s plans are for Android 11. And RealMe. Google Pixel phones already have the update, obviously. And we know that Nokia will be pumping out the Android 11 update fairly soon too.

Not too many people are rocking Sony phones these days, and that’s a real shame: the company’s most recent output, especially the Sony Xperia 1 II, has been really strong.

And who knows, with the rise of 5G and a new console on the way, in the form of the PS5, perhaps the Sony smartphone brand isn’t quite dead after all?