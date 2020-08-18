HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced that it is preparing to market several new smartphones by the end of 2020.
Firstly, there will be the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. The first was made official by HMD Global last March 2019. The Nokia 8.3 5G is expected to launch by the end of August.
We will have to wait a few more weeks, however, for Nokia 2.4 and 3.4, whose official announcement is expected in September.
There will also be the Nokia 6.3 (codenamed Gamora), Nokia 7.3 5G (codenamed Dr. Strange), and the top of the line Nokia 9.3 PureView.
According to reports from Nokiapoweruser, the smartphones are now ready to enter the final test phase and should, therefore, go into production between September and October. Meaning the launch dates should be expected by the fourth quarter of 2020.
Nokia 8.3 5G Specification
- Android 10 with Android One
- 6.81-inch display FHD+ PureDisplay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform
- Quad 64MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)
- PureView quad-camera imaging system with ZEISS Optics
- 24MP Front-facing camera
- Dedicated Google Assistant Button
- 5G mobile data connectivity
- 4,500 mAh battery
Nokia 2.4 Specification
- MediaTek Helio P22
- Display: 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
- Storage: 32GB
- Camera: 13MP + 2MP
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Ram: 2GB
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Sensors: Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Fingerprint Sensor Position: Rear
Nokia 3.4 Specification
- Android 10
- Snapdragon 662
- 6.3 inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- 32GB built-in memory
- 3GB RAM
- Rear Camera: 13 MP, 1/3″, AF, LED Flash
- Front Camera: 5MP
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 6.3 Specification
- Snapdragon 730
- 64GB memory
- Rear Camera: 24+12+2+2 MP
- Front Camera: 13 MP
- 4200 mAh battery
- Display: 6.39″ (16.23 cm)
- 4GB RAM
- Other Sensors: Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Nokia 7.5 5G Specification
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Android 10
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB memory
- Rear Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 24 MP
- 4000 mAh battery
- 6.3-inch display
- Dual SIM
- 5G data connectivity
Nokia 9.3 PureView Specification
- Android 10
- RAM 6GB/8GB
- Snapdragon 865
- PureDisplay V3, 6.29” QHD+ pOLED
- 128/256GB internal memory
- 5000mAh fast-charging battery
- Rear camera: 108MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 13MP (ultrawide) + TOF 3D (depth)
- Front camera: 20MP (wide) + TOF 3D (depth)
Release Dates
- Nokia 8.3 5G: European debut expected by the end of August.
- Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4: launch by September.
- Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3: production between September and October. Launch by the end of 2020.
