HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced that it is preparing to market several new smartphones by the end of 2020.

Firstly, there will be the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. The first was made official by HMD Global last March 2019. The Nokia 8.3 5G is expected to launch by the end of August.

We will have to wait a few more weeks, however, for Nokia 2.4 and 3.4, whose official announcement is expected in September.

There will also be the Nokia 6.3 (codenamed Gamora), Nokia 7.3 5G (codenamed Dr. Strange), and the top of the line Nokia 9.3 PureView.

According to reports from Nokiapoweruser, the smartphones are now ready to enter the final test phase and should, therefore, go into production between September and October. Meaning the launch dates should be expected by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nokia 8.3 5G Specification

Android 10 with Android One

6.81-inch display FHD+ PureDisplay

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform

Quad 64MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)

PureView quad-camera imaging system with ZEISS Optics

24MP Front-facing camera

Dedicated Google Assistant Button

5G mobile data connectivity

4,500 mAh battery

Nokia 2.4 Specification

MediaTek Helio P22

Display: 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Storage: 32GB

Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

Ram: 2GB

Front Camera: 5MP

Sensors: Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position: Rear

Nokia 3.4 Specification

Android 10

Snapdragon 662

6.3 inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen

32GB built-in memory

3GB RAM

Rear Camera: 13 MP, 1/3″, AF, LED Flash

Front Camera: 5MP

4000mAh battery

Nokia 6.3 Specification

Snapdragon 730

64GB memory

Rear Camera: 24+12+2+2 MP

Front Camera: 13 MP

4200 mAh battery

Display: 6.39″ (16.23 cm)

4GB RAM

Other Sensors: Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Nokia 7.5 5G Specification

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Android 10

4GB RAM

64GB memory

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 24 MP

4000 mAh battery

6.3-inch display

Dual SIM

5G data connectivity

Nokia 9.3 PureView Specification

Android 10

RAM 6GB/8GB

Snapdragon 865

PureDisplay V3, 6.29” QHD+ pOLED

128/256GB internal memory

5000mAh fast-charging battery

Rear camera: 108MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 13MP (ultrawide) + TOF 3D (depth)

Front camera: 20MP (wide) + TOF 3D (depth)

Release Dates

Nokia 8.3 5G: European debut expected by the end of August.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4: launch by September.

Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3: production between September and October. Launch by the end of 2020.