Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is a Gaming BEHEMOTH – Here’s Why

The 55in Samsung Odyssey Ark is Samsung’s latest gaming monitor and it really is something else – here’s why…

Do you like gaming? Well, Samsung’s new Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor could be the stuff of your wildest dreams. This enormous 55in monitor packs in all of the company’s latest tech and gizmos and, just in case that wasn’t enough, it also has Stadia and Xbox built into it natively.

Now, Samsung makes a lot of good monitors. But the Samsung Odyssey Ark is a cut above the rest. It looks incredible with its flowing curved 1000R display that spans 55in and its performance, thanks to its use of miniLED and a 165Hz refresh rate, will leave pretty much every other gaming monitor well and truly in its wake.

Not content with making the Samsung Odyssey Ark a complete and utter specs monster, Samsung’s design department also got inventive with its stand too. The Samsung Odyssey Ark, thanks to its magical new stand technology, can be flipped vertically for even more intense gaming sessions. Or, for just REALLY looking at a particular web page.

See more on the Samsung Odyssey Ark’s 55”, 1000R curved screen. Prepare for victory and minimize game disruptions with a 165hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time and variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Quantum Mini-LED achieves next-generation depth to deliver exceptional picture quality, enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Sound Dome technology for immersive surround sound. Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Ark Specs & Tech Model: Odyssey Ark

Size: 55″

Panel Type: Curved 1000R (Mini-LED)

Brightness (Typ.): 600 cd/m2

Brightness (Peak): 1000cd/m2

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1 static

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (UHD 4K)

Response Time: 1ms (GtG)

Viewing Angle: 178°(H)/178°(V)

HDR: HDR 10+ gaming

Backlight technology: Mini-LED (1,056 zones)

VRR: G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium Pro

Inputs: HDMI 2.1

As you can see, Samsung hasn’t pulled any punches in the specs department. But it has also pulled out all the stops with the Odyssey Ark’s software too.

The Arc runs Tizen OS which effectively turns it into a Smart TV and also Samsung’s newly launched Gaming Hub which has native support for PCs and game consoles, as well as things like integration with Twitch and YouTube, and support for Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Ubotik, and Amazon Luna.

I know it costs a lot of money but it is incredible the amount of stuff Samsung has crammed into this gaming monitor. Consider the bar well and truly RAISED…

Speakers

If you’re gonna game with headphones, which, apparently, some people do, you need to ensure your monitor has you covered. Samsung has built quad-speakers into the Odyssey Ark with Dolby Atmos support, so you get the richest possible audio experience possible.

Again, it’ll still lack the punch of headphone-lead gaming. Headphones plus Dolby Atmos is the perfect combination for intense gaming sessions. Although to get the absolute most out of the tech, you’ll need to invest in a decent pair of gaming headsets. Me? I really like Razer’s BlackShark 2 – they’re relatively affordable (under $100) and they sound incredible.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Release Date & Price

How much does the Samsung Odyssey Ark cost? Well, it ain’t cheap. You’re looking at $3500 for the monitor (and, yes, that does include the stand). Samsung is now taking pre-orders for the Samsung Odyssey Ark, so if you’re feeling flush and want to pick up one of 2022’s hottest new gaming monitors, you can order yours here today.

